The government did not support the bill on the right of private medical clinics to procure and store donated blood and its components. TASS…

The project was prepared by Vladislav Reznik, a member of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes. According to the document, large private clinics are proposed to be allowed to carry out the blood donation procedure, since they have all the equipment necessary for this. It was clarified that if the project is adopted, the innovation will affect institutions licensed to operate in a 24-hour hospital for at least five profiles of medical activity.

The Cabinet emphasized that the legal regulation of blood donation is assigned to the state or specialized public organizations. The draft government recall says that the provisions of the bill create an opportunity for private clinics to become part of the blood service. In addition, according to the Cabinet of Ministers, this “creates risks of commercialization of the procurement and storage of blood and its components.”