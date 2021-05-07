In order to stabilize prices for motor fuel, the Russian government has approved measures to develop mechanisms for exchange trading in gasoline and diesel. This was reported on Friday, May 7, in press service Cabinet of Ministers.

“Mechanisms of exchange trading in gasoline and diesel will be improved, which will allow avoiding sharp jumps in prices for motor fuel. The decree on this was approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, ”the statement reads.

Large oil companies in the country will be required to send part of the fuel to the exchange, where independent petrol stations (gas stations) will be able to buy it at market prices. Thus, the risks of monopoly pricing are reduced, since many large organizations in the fuel sector have their own network of filling stations.

“The new resolution introduces the concept of regularity and uniformity of exchange trading. This is done so that companies sending fuel to the exchange plan the volume of fuel sales at each delivery point for a month in advance. Such a decision is expected to help avoid additional pressure on prices from independent gas station chains, ”the press service explained.

According to the new decree, it is now possible to trade through the stock exchange using road transport directly from the factory. This measure will provide an opportunity for individual companies to ship even more petroleum products. At the same time, a guarantee is provided that the fuel sold on the exchange will reach the points where buyers pick up the goods.

“The adopted document will help stabilize the situation on the fuel market, will have a restraining effect on the overall inflationary dynamics,” the Cabinet of Ministers concluded.

Earlier it was reported that from May 1, an adjusted damping mechanism for fuel began to work in Russia. It makes it possible to improve the economy of oil refining and keep the dynamics of gasoline prices in Russia within inflation.

As part of the adjusted mechanism, the indicative price of gasoline will be reduced by 4 thousand rubles compared to the current rate until the end of 2021. In 2022, the price is planned to be reduced by 2.7 thousand rubles compared to the rate established in the Tax Code.

From January 1, 2023, the authorities will index the indicative gasoline price by 3%. Also, starting from January 1, 2022, it is planned to reduce the annual indexation of base prices for calculating the damper for diesel fuel from 5% to 3%.

As a result, the volume of compensation to refineries will increase. The expenses for adjusting the damper mechanism from the budget will amount to 350 billion rubles.

Fitch Group Director for Natural Resources and Commodities Slava Demchenko announced on April 7 that gasoline prices in Russia are among the lowest in the world when calculated in dollars. He noted that one of the reasons for this was the fact that in recent years the cost of fuel grew slightly less than inflation.