The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will receive 498.96 million rubles for the modification of the Il-114 aircraft as a contribution from the Russian Federation to the authorized capital of the enterprise. The order on this was signed by the Chairman of the Russian Government, Mikhail Mishustin.

“To provide in 2024 from the federal budget to the public joint-stock company United Aircraft Corporation <...> as a contribution of the Russian Federation to the authorized capital of the joint-stock company <...> in order to finance the costs of refining the Il-114 aircraft <...> budget investments in in the amount of 498,960 thousand rubles,” the document says.

It also notes that the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the Federal Property Management Agency have been entrusted with providing activities related to financing.

The allocation of budget funds should result in certificates of suitability of components for at least three modernized systems of the Il-114-300 aircraft by the end of 2025.

Il-114-300 is a Russian turboprop short-haul passenger aircraft. It can be operated from small airfields with both concrete and dirt runways. It is a modernized version of the Il-114 turboprop aircraft.

On December 25, the head of the UAC, Yuri Slyusar, announced the implementation of the 2023 state defense order program in full and on time. According to him, the Russian Ministry of Defense has received all the ordered aircraft, with “even more ordered” for 2024.

Earlier, at the end of November, it was reported that UAC plans to produce 70 units of Il-114 by 2030. In addition, over the same period it is planned to produce 142 SJ-100 and 115 Tu-214 aircraft.

Mishustin said in August that the Russian government would consider a package of measures to help the aircraft industry.