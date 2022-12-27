The Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation announced an instruction to the ambassador in Berlin Nechaev to restore the rights to real estate

The Russian government has instructed the ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechaev, to take the necessary steps to restore Russian rights to real estate in Berlin, which was sold by fraudsters on false papers. Relevant order published on the official portal of legal information.

“To authorize the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to make and accept any statements that are necessary and (or) appropriate to achieve the goals of protecting and ensuring the restoration of the rights of the Russian Federation,” the document says, among other things.

In 2021, four land plots with a total area of ​​about 20,000 square meters with buildings in the Lichtenberg district of Berlin, owned by Russia, were sold to German investors. Among them was the territory of an abandoned former Soviet airfield.

The sale was handled by a 69-year-old Berlin dentist of Ukrainian origin, who allegedly acted on behalf of the Russian authorities, as well as a native of Ukraine, who presented herself as an FSB officer.

In November, it was reported that Poland seized a recreation center near Warsaw from the Russian embassy. We are talking about a piece of land with an area of ​​about six hectares on the banks of the Zegrzyn reservoir. It has two hotels, two villas and eight cottages. According to Deputy Minister of Climate and Environment Edward Siarky, employees of the Forest Guard of the State Forests seized property rented by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Warsaw on the territory of the Jablonna forestry. Polish authorities clarify that the lease agreement, which had been in place since the 1980s, was terminated in April.

In December 2021, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the US government had seized the diplomatic property of the Russian embassy in Washington. “It is absolutely unacceptable and violates all conceivable diplomatic canons and conventions that the Americans have seized and control our diplomatic property,” the Russian minister said.