Russian Cabinet: Minimum sentence for organizing a mutiny could be 15 years

The Russian Cabinet of Ministers has proposed differentiating criminal liability for rebellion depending on the degree of involvement and the severity of the consequences. The corresponding initiative is spelled out in a bill posted online base State Duma.

In particular, it is proposed to establish 15 years of imprisonment as the minimum punishment for organizing or leading an armed rebellion with the aim of violently changing the constitutional order or violating territorial integrity. For participation in a rebellion for the same purposes, the government proposes to punish with imprisonment for a term of 12 to 20 years.

Moreover, the punishment for organizing or participating in an armed rebellion that resulted in human casualties or other grave consequences may be up to life imprisonment.

Earlier it was reported that a bill on exemption from criminal liability for armed rebellion had been submitted to the State Duma. It proposes its removal on the condition that the accused helped prevent damage to the interests of Russia by voluntary and timely notification to the authorities or in some other way.