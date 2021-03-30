The agreement on stabilizing prices for granulated sugar will be extended until June 1, 2021, and for sunflower oil – until October 1, 2021. The corresponding resolution was approved on March 30 by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The previously concluded agreements were supposed to expire on April 1, which could lead to higher prices for these products. As a result, the decree fixes the cost of 1 kilogram of sugar at a level not exceeding 46 rubles for retail buyers, and 1 liter of oil at 110 rubles.

“The decision made is part of a package of measures to reduce food prices, developed by the government on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of this work, duties on a number of agricultural products have been adjusted, tools have been created to support millers and bakers, and the price monitoring system has been improved, ”- said in a message on the government website.

Earlier, on March 24, sources told Izvestia that retailers are facing problems when purchasing granulated sugar and sunflower oil. One of them clarified that the speech is about a stable trend, which manifested itself in mid-February. Networks are noticing supply disruptions and are unable to purchase products at fixed prices, he said. First of all, this concerns regional companies and non-chain retail.

On March 22, the Cabinet of Ministers announced that they would take additional measures to stabilize prices for sugar and sunflower oil, taking into account the effectiveness of previously reached agreements.

So, in order to maintain the production of sunflower oil at a stable level, it is planned to launch a mechanism for subsidizing processing enterprises for a period of six months. This measure includes cost recovery for the production and sale of bottled oil.