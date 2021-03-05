The Russian government has recommended that employers transfer employees aged 65 and over to teleworking as a priority.

The document, published on the official Internet portal of legal information, states that the translation should be carried out in accordance with labor laws.

“In order to ensure the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population and to take measures to implement the rights of citizens to health care, it is a priority to transfer workers aged 65 and over to remote work,” the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Earlier it was reported that 23% of Russian companies intend to maintain a remote mode of work for the majority of employees; only duty workers will remain in the office. This is evidenced by data from a survey of the recruiting company Hays.