The Government of the Russian Federation clarified the procedure for the implementation of the presidential decree on the ceiling of oil prices

The Russian government has clarified the procedure for implementing the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the oil price ceiling, which provides for a ban on sales under contracts with the introduction of marginal value. The corresponding decree, signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, was published on the official portal legal information.

The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance must approve the procedure for monitoring prices for Russian oil for export by March 1, 2023, follows from the order of the Cabinet.

In addition, exporting companies are required to provide contract and price information on a monthly basis, as well as information to verify that the cost is not subject to the mechanism of fixing to the final buyer.

Legal entities and individuals that have concluded contracts for the supply of goods … for export are obliged to: ensure … monitoring of the non-use of the mechanism for fixing the maximum price to the final buyer See also Massacre of Ischia, Musumeci in the Chamber: "The phenomenon of illegal activity is sad and widespread, a theme that can no longer be avoided" Russian Government

If the customs authorities reveal the application of the price ceiling when declaring goods, their transportation by rail and pipelines to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will be prohibited.

Related materials:

Introduction of a price cap and retaliatory decree

A $60 per barrel price ceiling for offshore supplies of Russian oil came into effect on December 5. Initially, it was supported by the G7 group, the European Union and Australia, later Norway and the United States joined the sanctions.

On January 10, it became known about the plans of the G7 countries (G7) to set two price ceilings for Russian oil products – the measure should come into force on February 5. The Group is considering introducing one ceiling for oil products that trade at a discount to oil and a second ceiling for oil products that trade at a premium.

On January 27, it was reported that Estonia, Lithuania and Poland called for lowering the price limit for Russian oil to $40-50 per barrel.

On December 28 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on retaliatory measures against the Western countries setting a ceiling on oil prices. The measure comes into force on February 1, 2023 and is valid until July 1, 2023. According to the decree, Russia will not supply oil and oil products to foreign buyers if the contracts stipulate the maximum price of fuel.

Related materials:

Russia’s retaliatory measures preclude recognition of price dictates

Head of the Center for Analysis of Strategy and Technology for the Development of the Fuel and Energy Complex of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas Vyacheslav Mishchenko in an interview with RIA News said that Moscow’s retaliatory measures preclude recognition of the dictates of Russian oil prices.

According to him, the presidential decree outlined Russia’s position that the terms of the Western countries on the embargo and the price ceiling are absolutely unacceptable, which is emphasized by the government’s explanations.

Both the decree itself and the measures exclude the possibility of loopholes, attempts to somehow circumvent or recognize in essence these restrictions and try to trade in the future already under the condition of this price ceiling See also The end of the American dream: there is no asylum in the United States Vyacheslav Mishchenko Head of the Center for Analysis of Strategy and Technology for the Development of the Fuel and Energy Complex, Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas

Mishchenko noted that the significance of only the “first hand” of the end buyer follows from the Cabinet’s resolution, this transaction should not contain conditions for limiting prices, and it must comply with market conditions. How the resource will be resold will remain the business of traders.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, declared the unacceptability of energy price ceilings. He stated that the introduction of a certain price level is an intrusion into the pricing processes of the market, and also stressed that the lack of agreement on a price ceiling is a matter of principle.