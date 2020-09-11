Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin authorized the draft protocol on amendments to the Russian-Maltese conference for the avoidance of double taxation, studies TASS on the subject of the cupboard.

It’s clarified that the adjustments relate to a rise in tax on dividends and curiosity as much as 15 %. The doc spells out exceptions underneath which a preferential therapy with a tax fee of 5 % can be utilized to revenue within the type of dividends and curiosity.

The preferential therapy will work “in relation to institutional investments, in addition to for public firms, a minimum of 15 % of that are in free float, and proudly owning a minimum of 15 % of the capital of the corporate paying the desired revenue in the course of the yr.”

The Cupboard added that the Finance Ministry must negotiate with the Maltese aspect.

Recall that on September 8, Russian and Cypriot Overseas Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Nikos Christodulidis signed a protocol on amending the intergovernmental settlement on the avoidance of double taxation, authorized by the Russian authorities. We’re speaking about taxes on revenue and capital from December 5, 1998. The protocol stipulates that the tax levied on dividends and curiosity mustn’t exceed 15 % of the overall quantity of dividends.