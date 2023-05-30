The Cabinet of Ministers approved the negotiations between Roskosmos and NASA on an addition to the agreement on cross-flights

The Russian government has approved negotiations between Roskosmos and NASA on the signing of an addendum to the agreement on flights of integrated crews on Russian and American spacecraft. The order, signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, was published on the official website.portal legal information.

Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers accepted the proposal of Roskosmos, agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other federal authorities, to negotiate the flights of integrated crews on Russian and American manned transport ships.

In October 2022, the head of the US International Space Station (ISS) program, Joel Montalbano, stated that NASA wishes to extend the cross-flight program. In August, Sergey Krikalev, executive director of the state corporation Roscosmos for manned space programs, allowed the continuation of cross-flights to the ISS.