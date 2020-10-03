The government of the Russian Federation approved an amendment to the law on the protection of children from information that is harmful to their health and development. This was reported on the website of the Cabinet.

It is clarified that this bill is aimed at improving law enforcement practice in the field of protecting children from harmful information.

Now the document will be submitted to the State Duma in accordance with the established procedure.

Earlier, the State Duma proposed to tighten the rules for registering children on social networks. The author of the initiative, MP Yevgeny Fedorov, believes that children under 14 should start pages on social networks only with the permission of their parents or legal representatives.