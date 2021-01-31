Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to allocate more than 68.5 billion rubles for the payment of benefits for temporary disability.

As reported on website Cabinet, the allocated money will go to the payment of benefits in the first quarter of 2021.

As noted in the government, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the burden on the Social Security Fund has increased significantly.

Earlier, the State Duma adopted in the first reading a bill on the payment of sick leave and maternity benefits directly from the Social Insurance Fund (FSS), and not through the employer.

In turn, the Federation Council at the end of December last year approved a change in legislation, according to which payments for hospital workers must not be lower than the minimum wage (minimum wage).