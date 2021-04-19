Dubai (WAM)

The Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, approved the restructuring of the Council of the United Arab Emirates University, headed by His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, for a period of three His Excellency the Minister of State for Food and Water Security, the CEO and Managing Director of the Advanced Technology Group, the CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas, the Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and the Assistant Under Secretary of Finance For Resources and Budgetary Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Lord Aijay Kikar.

Zaki Nusseibeh

The government reorganization also included the approval of the formation of the board of directors of the National Institute of Health Specialties, headed by His Excellency the Minister of Education for a period of three years, and includes in its membership representatives of government and health agencies in the country, namely the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, the Dubai Health Authority, and a company Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA), the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, the United Arab Emirates University, as well as the National Qualifications Center at the Ministry of Education, and the Academic Accreditation Commission of the Ministry of Education.

The Council of Ministers approved the restructuring of the Coordinating Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, headed by His Excellency the Minister of Education for a period of two years, as the Council is concerned with studying and discussing issues and decisions related to the scope of work of federal higher education institutions from various academic, financial and administrative aspects, as well as discussing strategies of federal higher education institutions It works to monitor its performance and evaluate its outputs. The council includes in its membership the heads and directors of federal higher education institutions, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Improving Performance, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for the Planning and Educational Services Sector, the Director of the Academic Accreditation Commission at the Ministry of Education, in addition to the Director Studies and Research Sector at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.