His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE, during a short period of its life, has achieved major achievements in its developmental path and in the history of nations and peoples, and has assumed leading positions at the global level in various sectors and fields, and it is continuing. In the next fifty years, it will seek more progress, excellence and leadership to be among the best governments and countries in all global indicators.

This came during His Highness presiding over the Cabinet meeting held at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. The Ministry of the Interior and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, where a number of laws, legislation and government initiatives were adopted within the agenda of the meeting aimed at continuing to develop government performance, foremost of which was a review of the performance and competitiveness report of the UAE government and development indicators in 2021.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Today, I chaired the last meeting of the Council of Ministers in 2021. During the meeting, we reviewed our work at the end of the year.. What happened was amazing.. the largest legislative change in the history of the state by drafting and updating 50 laws in all fields.. Our passport.” The most powerful in the world…

Our country is the safest in the world… the people’s confidence in the government is the highest among the governments of the world.”

His Highness also said: “In 2021, thousands of teams worked to consolidate the superiority of the UAE, our first country in the world, in 152 development, economic and social indicators.

Our economy is the most attractive to foreign investments regionally… and the first globally in attracting talent and the highest internationally in attracting tourists after the pandemic, the UAE in 2021 was exceptional… and it will remain.”

His Highness added: “In 2021, we ranked the highest financial sovereign in the region, and we are also the highest in the rule of law and in indicators of transparency in the region, and our education is the best in the Arab world in science and mathematics… and our government is second in the world in adapting to changes, and we have been the most economically and healthily adapted to the largest global pandemic.”

His Highness said: “2021 has passed beautifully and quickly over our state and government, full of work, achievement and overcoming challenges.. My personal expectations are that 2022 will be better, more beautiful and greater with our cadres, our young men and women, and our determination as a country that enters the new fiftieth with confidence and readiness.. God save the UAE and the people of the Emirates.” .

Advanced ranks and a lead in competitiveness indicators in 2021..

In detail, the Cabinet reviewed, during its session, a detailed report from the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, which monitors the performance of the UAE government in 2021, and highlights the efforts of the federal and local government. In 2021, the UAE will be the first globally in 152 indicators, among the top 5 countries in the world in 274 indicators, and among the top 10 countries in 425 global indicators.

The UAE ranked first in the world in a number of indicators, including government, security and safety, finance and taxation, economy, advanced technology, environment and climate change, education, human capital, community development, energy and infrastructure, health and other indicators.

The report monitors the performance of the UAE government in various sectors, including the health sector, where the country ranked first in the world in preparing internationally accredited hospitals, according to the Joint Commission International for the accreditation of health facilities JCI, which is an important indicator that reflects the development of this sector over the past years.

Today, the UAE is considered the first regionally, and one of the highest countries in the world in the World Bank’s index of financial inclusion, and the coverage of diversified financial services, including banking and insurance services, for the largest number of the population. The UAE also ranks first in the world in the growth of commercial services exports, and third in the world in merchandise exports, according to the Global Competitiveness Yearbook.

On the other hand, the Council adopted, during its session, a number of decisions, legislation and policies that support the comprehensive development process in the country, including a decision to establish a council for the development of industry, approving the budget of the General Authority for Pensions and Social Security for the next fiscal year, and approving the issuance of federal legislation to license and organize places of worship for non-Muslims in the country. And the adoption of a decision on the approval of the organizational structure of the Federal Center for Geographical Information.

Formation of an industry development council.

The Council of Ministers approved a decision to establish an Industry Development Council called the “Industry Development Council”, to follow up the implementation of the initiatives and projects of the industry strategy in the country, and to propose appropriate initiatives and mechanisms to strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences and expertise between the various government agencies related to the industrial sector and advanced technology on the one hand, and between the two sectors The government and private sector on the other hand, as well as coordination with federal and local government agencies in developing policies, legislation, procedures and incentives related to the industrial sector in the country, adopting unified strategic indicators for performance in the industrial sector in the country, following up on their implementation, and submitting medical reports on achievements and evaluating industrial performance in the country to the Council of Ministers .

Based on the decision, the Industrial Development Council is formed in the country for a period of three years, subject to renewal, headed by the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the membership of a number of entities, including the Minister of State for Foreign Trade in the Ministry of Economy, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the Director General of the Federal Competitiveness Center And Statistics, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, Secretary General of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Dubai, Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Sharjah, and Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Ajman, The Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah, the Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain, the Director General of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, the Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries at the Ministry of Defense, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Policy and Strategy Sector at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the CEO of the Emirates Development Bank.

The Council also approved the budget of the General Pension and Social Security Authority for the fiscal year 2022, which aims to achieve the authority’s strategy and role in providing distinguished pension services and providing infrastructure and quality services to achieve the quality of life for citizens, as well as supporting the sustainability of the authority’s resources and optimal investment and development of its assets.

Organizing places of worship for non-Muslims.

In legislative affairs, the Council approved the issuance of the federal law regarding the regulation of places of worship for non-Muslims, aimed at licensing and regulating places of worship for non-Muslims in the state, regulating the practice of religious rites for non-Muslims, and consolidating the values ​​and principles of tolerance and coexistence. The legislation supports the state’s competitiveness in global indicators and its global position in Promoting and consolidating the values ​​of tolerance, the freedom to practice religious rites, and coexistence between different nationalities. In its session, the Council approved the amendment of some provisions of the Federal Decree-Law 2021 regarding medals, medals and military insignia.

In governmental and regulatory affairs, the Council approved the organizational structure of the Federal Center for Geographical Information, which aims to strengthen the governance of the geographical information sector at the state level, develop it and enhance its position at the regional and global levels.

On the other hand, the Cabinet approved the state’s contribution to subscribing to the amount of the sixth general increase in the capital of the Islamic Development Bank, which comes as part of the state’s efforts to enhance its presence in regional and international forums, and in a manner that increases opportunities for sustainable development in various sectors, and raises the state’s competitiveness in indicators. Globalism.

The UAE is a major member of the Islamic Development Bank and is represented in all its organizational structures. The country hosts the regional center of the Islamic Bank Group, the office of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit and the branch of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, as well as the headquarters of the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture and the International Islamic Center for Reconciliation and Arbitration.

In international relations, the Council ratified an agreement between the government of the state and the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters, as well as a protocol to amend the agreement between the government of the state and the government of Ukraine on the avoidance of double taxation on income and capital and the prevention of tax evasion.



