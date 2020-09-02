Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on the allocation of 34.3 billion rubles for the payment of monthly benefits for children from three to seven years old, reported on website government.

The allocation of additional funds is associated with an increase in the number of children whose parents are eligible for payment. It is specified that there are already more than three million of them in the Russian Federation.

Monthly payments for children between the ages of three and seven began on June 1. From this year such benefits are assigned to low-income families.

It also became known earlier that the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation will increase in 2020 the total amount of subsidies that are allocated to the regions within the framework of the Demography national project for monthly payments for the third and subsequent children until they reach the age of three. The amount of subsidies will be increased by 1.73 billion rubles, to 47.6 billion rubles.

It was also reported that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on the allocation of additional funds from the government reserve fund in the amount of almost 22 billion rubles for payments to medical workers. Doctors, paramedics, nurses, ambulance drivers will receive co-payments.