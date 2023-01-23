The cabinet had known for weeks that there was a good chance that the Netherlands would no longer receive exemptions from Europe for spreading manure. In a letter held by Mr NOS European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius already warned in mid-December that the Netherlands is too optimistic.

The European Commissioner wonders whether the Netherlands will meet all the conditions to qualify for the slower phasing out of manure spreading. This in response to a letter from Minister Piet Adema (Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality) to the Lower House in early December, which gives the impression that farmers have more time and more options than agreed. The Commissioner points out that the exceptional position will disappear if the Netherlands does not meet the conditions.

Despite this, Adema only reported last Friday that under heavy pressure from the European Commission, the fertilizer rules will be tightened considerably this year, while the cabinet had previously promised that 2023 would still be a ‘transition year’ for a number of measures.

The Ministry of Agriculture reports that Adema 'officially received' the letter on December 19, but did not read it before the debate on December 20. "It was known that the European Commission was concerned whether we were doing enough to meet all the conditions," said a spokesperson. "During the debate, the minister assumed follow-up talks with the committee on this issue, hence his statements. At that time, he thought he could convince the Commission with a substantive explanation why a number of measures would take effect later, which is why he indicated that he had no major concerns."

‘Goat path’

The ‘transition year’ went completely wrong in Brussels, where people think that the Netherlands should just keep to the agreements. Now farmers have to comply with stricter rules since March, to the anger of agricultural organizations with which Adema is currently negotiating a thorough reform of the sector. “We have to talk about that further,” says Adema through his spokesperson.

Adema also said earlier today that he understands that there has been a lot of unrest among farmers. Manure causes water pollution, among other things, and Brussels is concerned about that. Due to the tightening, a number of farmers will have to construct buffer strips along ditches, where no manure may be spread. Farmers also have to grow certain crops after harvest, so that manure does not wash out of the ground.

Adema wanted Dutch farmers to comply with these rules, but also took 'agricultural practice' into account. He acknowledged that the Netherlands may have sought a legal 'goat path' to ease the pain for farmers.

Furious

Today the minister sat at the table with various agricultural groups in the context of the agricultural agreement. The tightened manure rules were also discussed. Agriculture and the Agriculture and Horticulture Organization (LTO) Netherlands are furious about the state of affairs surrounding the so-called manure derogation. The subject will be discussed in the House of Representatives during a debate on Wednesday. LTO calls the coming days ‘crucial’. “The minister is on the move.”

Agractie wondered today whether ‘arrangements can be made with this government’. According to LTO, it is now questionable whether it will still be possible to conclude an agricultural agreement. “How is it possible that, while farmers have already sown, the rules of the game are changed? Through Europe. One-sided. That is unreliable and unacceptable.”

Adema said earlier that the cabinet will take measures itself if it is not possible to reach an agreement. "The agricultural agreement is the opportunity for farmers to make agreements about the future of agriculture." He acknowledges that the conversation on Monday was "firm." "As a government, we also have a lot of work to do to restore confidence."

