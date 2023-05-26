The House of Representatives would discuss the distribution law on Thursday. During a round table discussion, experts would tell MPs how they view the law that regulates how the reception for asylum seekers should be distributed across the country. The call was called off at the last minute. The members of parliament had not yet received the rules that further flesh out the law, the core of the discussion. The cabinet still disagreed on the rules.

It is yet another indication that the coalition is having difficulty agreeing on how to deal with this law. While the cabinet is busy discussing and consulting to come up with new plans, the application center for asylum seekers in Ter Apel was already so full this week that asylum seekers had to sleep on chairs in the waiting room.

1Why has the dispersion law been delayed?

The cabinet devised the distribution law after asylum seekers had to sleep on the grass in Ter Apel last year. With the distribution law, asylum seekers are distributed fairly across the country, is the idea with which the cabinet wants to prevent a second Ter Apel. The law is particularly sensitive in the VVD, because of the possibility of forcing municipalities to receive asylum seekers. The law was supposed to come into effect on 1 January this year, but has not yet been sent to the House.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte had to convince his fellow party members in the VVD party to vote in favor of the law. He promised: if you vote in favour, I in Europe will do my utmost to limit the number of asylum seekers coming to us. The group could live with that. Rutte traveled to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, among others, with whom he wants to conclude deals with African countries. And an extra EU migration summit was added.

2Why is the law stalling again?

According to News hour the VVD is particularly bothered, because of the way in which the municipalities have to implement the law. VVD sources only want to say that it is all “much more nuanced”. The cabinet is still discussing the rules under the distribution law, appt VVD MP and asylum spokesman Ruben Brekelmans. These rules supplement the law on a practical level.

3What does this mean for reception?

In Ter Apel, people were already sleeping in the waiting area of ​​the application center this year because there were no beds available (for the first time this year), the COA reported on Thursday. On Monday, a relatively large number of asylum seekers arrived in Ter Apel at the same time, says the spokesperson. Everyone has a bed now. But how long? That’s hard to say.

With the summer approaching, the number of applications from asylum seekers is expected to increase further. Earlier this year, the COA expressed the expectation of receiving more than 70,000 people in 2023. The COA still has to organize 20,000 additional reception places for asylum seekers and is dependent on municipalities for this. “The distribution law could help us find those places,” says a COA spokesperson.

The Council of State strongly criticized the law – in particular its enforceability. Despite this criticism, the law has not been amended, because the law is a political compromise. But better this law than nothing, say those involved.

This summer is too short a day for the distribution law. “That is why the cabinet now has to stick plasters again and does not come up with a structural solution,” says Amsterdam alderman Rutger Groot Wassink (GL, asylum). Groot Wassink chairs the Asylum and Migration Committee of the Association of Dutch Municipalities. Emergency solutions are complicated because they are temporary, which means that new solutions have to be sought all the time.

4What are the government’s emergency plans?

State Secretary Eric van der Burg (VVD) asked municipalities in a letter on Wednesday to no longer impose requirements on which group of asylum seekers they want to receive. They distinguish between nationality, age and sex. If they no longer set those requirements, that will mean about 2,000 extra beds, the COA believes. If they do not tack, Van der Burg gives COA permission to place the asylum seekers in hotels, if necessary.

The State Secretary also wants to deploy more police officers to identify asylum seekers upon arrival in Ter Apel. Last year there was a shortage of agents at the Immigration Service, which delayed the process. A temporary waiting room with five hundred beds will open in Assen on 1 July. Asylum seekers wait there before they can go to Ter Apel.

5How is the coalition doing now?

VVD and CDA want to limit the number of migrants coming to the Netherlands, ChristenUnie and D66 do not want that. The cabinet has been talking about possible solutions for several months. Minister Dilan Yesilgöz (Justice, VVD) leads these talks. Starting this week, they are twice a week, they last an hour. At the table: ministers Maarten van Ooijen (CU), Hugo de Jonge (CDA), Kajsa Ollongren or Rob Jetten on behalf of D66, and Van der Burg (VVD).

There is a lot at stake for the VVD, due to the pressure from its supporters. The VVD will hold its party congress next Saturday. Asylum is high on the agenda there. The CDA wants to reopen negotiations on the nitrogen paragraph in the coalition agreement and D66 scores with the climate plans. Now we, they say in the VVD camp.