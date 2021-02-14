His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the historic achievement of the sons and daughters of the Emirates with the arrival of the “probe of hope” to the orbit of Mars confirms that determination and persistence were the main factor behind success, and that the bet is on youth. Enhancing their capabilities, supporting their participation and being at the heart of the development process is a solid approach that the UAE has believed in since the establishment of the federation until now.

This came during His Highness presiding over a meeting of the Council of Ministers, held yesterday at Qasr Al Watan in the capital Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, where the Council praised during its session the historic achievement of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nation, with the arrival of « Probe of Hope »to Mars, while adopting a number of decisions and initiatives within the framework of the development of federal government work.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said yesterday: “Today I chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers .. We blessed in its beginning the historic achievement of the UAE with the arrival of the (Hope Probe) to Mars … an achievement that we will start with the next 50 in the UAE through a project that was able to reach the aspirations of the Arabs. Scientific to new stations ».

The Cabinet approved the Ministry of Interior’s proposal on developing and employing facial fingerprint technology, to benefit from it in developing and experimenting with the services of the private and government sectors, with the aim of facilitating customer procedures.

His Highness said: “During our meeting, we approved the start of the face print experiment in some private sector services, to verify the personal identity of individuals instead of submitting a lot of papers to verify personal data … an experiment led by the Ministry of Interior, and in the event of its success, it will be circulated … to facilitate the lives of customers.”

The employment of face print technology to provide services will contribute to achieving an exceptional leap in this field, it will enable the provision of services to the public at any time and place, without the need to use traditional means of identification of individuals, such as official documents and others, and will enhance the employment of the UAE government for technology in raising the level of social welfare And achieve ease of life.

The Ministry of Interior team will work, in conjunction with other government agencies, to popularize the use of facial fingerprint technology after the completion of the first trial period, during which the Ministry will launch a set of services using facial print in a number of private sector institutions. The project will be based on enabling institutions to access special programming to ensure that the face print matches, without compromising the confidentiality and privacy of customer data.

In the context of the Council of Ministers meeting, the Council approved the National Standards Manual for Statistical Data, which is a framework for unifying concepts and classifications at the federal and local levels, and aims to help all statisticians and data producers in the country to adopt a standard coding and classification for the production of national statistics, which is positively reflected on the level of quality in Statistical products and services provided by national institutions, and enables comparisons at several levels (national, regional, and international), in addition to adopting unified principles for preparing national databases, with the aim of linking statistical data, creating high-quality central administrative records, and enhancing consistency in official statistics. Issued by the National Statistical System. The National Standards Manual for Statistical Data includes eight basic statistical topics, including: economic, population, demographic and social statistics, education, employment, environment, buildings and housing units, and the administrative divisions of each emirate.

On the other hand, the Council of Ministers reviewed during its session the results of an integrated study on the types of genetic diseases that are required to be examined before marriage, and agreed to genetic examinations, as standardized mandatory pre-marital examinations in the country, and to add them to the current examinations aimed at reducing the incidence and spread of genetic diseases, And protecting children from mental and physical disabilities, and reducing child deaths as a result of these diseases.

This decision comes with the aim of developing an integrated program for the prevention of genetic diseases, reducing the psychological and social burden on the family and society, and reducing the economic health burden at the state level, and the program includes the development of a unified electronic record of genetic diseases at the state level, which includes the results of pre-marital examinations on recessive genetic diseases. And updating and evaluating health policies to keep pace with the requirements of modern genetics, updating the requirements of professional evaluation PQR in accordance with international standards in relation to genetic specialties, in addition to spreading the culture of the importance of genetic testing among members of society, by supporting educational and awareness campaigns.

During its session, the Council approved the issuance of a decision to amend some provisions of the Cabinet Resolution regarding the regulations of the executive regulations of the Federal Law regarding environmental protection and development, by updating some provisions of the environmental impact assessment system for projects, facilities and activities, to keep pace with developments in the industrial sector, and to contribute to achieving a better quality of life. And raising the percentage of environmental compliance and compliance of the establishments, and ensuring the application of the minimum requirements of the environmental impact assessment system, which will be reflected in the promotion of an integrated system for assessing environmental performance and strengthening it in the UAE, to promote environmental performance, build a sustainable diversified economy, and protect environmental systems.

The Council also approved the issuance of a decision regarding the executive regulations of the federal law in the matter of guaranteeing rights in movable funds, which aims to activate the law, and enhance the progress of the state in the indicator of the strength of legal rights at the global level, and the sub-indicators for the provision of various transferred funds as a guarantee, where the list includes the best Internationally recognized standards and international best practices, which are reflected in the strengthening of the legal framework for doing business, increasing the investment attractiveness of the country, and thus achieving macroeconomic gains.

The Council of Ministers also approved a 10% reinstatement of the daily maximum decrease in the share’s value in the financial markets.

Regarding governmental organizational affairs, the Cabinet approved the restructuring of the Board of Directors of the Etihad Railways Company, headed by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where His Highness said: “Today we have resurrected the Board of Directors of the Union Train headed by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan … A national project will have a permanent development footprint .. and a work team that we know will accomplish the mission with full ability. ”

The Council includes among its members the Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi Falah Muhammad Al-Ahbabi, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai Matar Muhammad Al-Tayer, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs, Engineer Hassan Jumaa Al-Mansouri, and the Chairman of the Initiatives and Infrastructure Development Authority. Infrastructure in the Emirate of Sharjah, Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Amiri Diwan in Fujairah, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Munther Mohammed Al Zaabi, and Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Resources Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, Saeed Rashid Al Yateem. On the other hand, the Council approved the restructuring of a working group to study the file of Internet communication and work automation, headed by a Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Remote Work Applications. His Highness said: “We also approved the formation of a team to automate government work through remote communication applications, headed by Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Telework Applications … The future of government work will be different in the coming decades. The council includes in its membership a Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, as well as a number of federal agencies, namely: the General Authority for Regulating the Communications Sector and Digital Government, the Ministry of Economy, the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, the Ministry of Justice, the UAE Central Bank, and the Supreme Council for National Security.

The Council also approved during its session the formation of the Permanent Committee for Agreements, headed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which is concerned with reviewing and studying bilateral agreements and international treaties concluded by federal and local government agencies, and coordinating with them in procedures for ratification, accession or withdrawal from agreements and treaties, in addition to studying and reviewing requests for hosting The headquarters of international organizations in the country, and making recommendations regarding them, and the permanent committee includes in its membership a number of government agencies.

The Council approved the assignment of the Emirates Foundation for School Education to administer and implement all continuous and central exams for private schools that apply the Ministry of Education curriculum, and approved the Federal National Council’s request to discuss the issue of organizing volunteer work, and the Ministry of Community Development’s policy regarding the development of the social security system.

At the international level, the Council ratified a number of agreements within the framework of strengthening international cooperation and partnership with friendly countries, including the ratification of the headquarters agreement for the Regional Corporation for Clearing and Settlement of Arab Payments between the government of the country and the Arab Monetary Fund, and an agreement with the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand regarding mutual exemption from entry visas. Prior to that for holders of diplomatic, official and special passports, two agreements with each of the Republic of Honduras and the Republic of Cameroon regarding air services between their two regions and beyond, and another agreement with the Republic of Poland in the field of maritime transport, in addition to the ratification of the UAE’s accession to the Arab Common Market for Electricity.

The Council of Ministers approved genetic testing as a standardized mandatory pre-marital test in the country.





