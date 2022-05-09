The Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved a number of decisions and approved a package of supportive incentives that would enhance the participation of Emirati cadres in the private sector in order to achieve the UAE vision in activating their role in economic development in Country.

The decisions come within the framework of supporting the federal program “Nafis”, which aims to raise the competitiveness of citizens and support Emirati job seekers to obtain the skills and competencies necessary to meet the needs of the private sector and enable them to occupy jobs in it.

In detail, the Council of Ministers approved a package of unprecedented incentives, including reducing fees for services of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation of up to 80% for private sector companies registered with the Ministry, which achieve qualitative achievements in the recruitment and training of citizens, in addition to raising the target for the percentage of localization of skilled jobs by 2% annually. In private sector companies whose facilities include 50 or more employees, with the aim of creating job opportunities exceeding 12,000 jobs annually for citizens in the private sector and various economic sectors in the country.

The Council also approved the approval of a monthly contribution of 6000 dirhams for non-compliant companies, starting from January 2023, for each citizen who was not employed in accordance with the target.

Abdul Rahman Al-Awar: An effective mechanism to achieve the goals.

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, affirmed that Emirati cadres and private sector institutions are invited to make the most of the package of programs provided by “Nafis”, stressing their effective ability to increase the competitiveness of the work environment in the country, and to double the attractiveness of the work environment for citizens to join the private sector. The approval of a package of unprecedented incentives that includes many advantages, including reducing the fees for services of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, amounting to 80% for private sector companies, which achieve qualitative achievements in training and employing citizens, contributes to achieving the goals of “Nafis”.

He stressed that the new decisions in support of the federal program “Nafis”, in turn, support the opportunities of Emiratis looking for work in various fields, and from various disciplines, and enhance the percentages of their presence in the private sector, in order to achieve the vision of the Emirates in activating the role of national cadres in the economic development in the country, pointing to The new decisions are an effective mechanism to achieve the goals, as it guarantees raising the target of Emiratisation rates for skilled jobs annually in private sector companies and institutions, creating job opportunities exceeding 12 thousand jobs annually for citizens in the private sector, and achieving a total increase rate of 10% within 5 years, and with end of the year 2026.

– Ghannam Al Mazrouei: A practical mechanism to provide job and training opportunities for citizens in the private sector, while providing important incentives for distinguished companies in implementing the program.

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, said that the “Nafis” program continues, through new decisions, its support for Emirati cadres, by ensuring a binding practical mechanism, to provide job and training opportunities for them in the private sector, while providing important incentives for distinguished companies in Program application.

Al Mazrouei said: “In addition to the role of the new decisions in supporting the federal program “Nafis”, which aims to raise the competitiveness of citizens and support Emirati job-seekers to obtain the necessary skills and competencies, “Nafis” meets the needs of the private sector by providing competitive cadres and human resources capable and qualified to meet the need The growing number of jobs he has.

Al-Mazrouei expected that most of the concerned private sector companies and institutions would comply with the new decisions and fulfill their obligations, with regard to approval rates of 2%, an annual target, to raise the percentage of Emiratisation in skilled jobs, up to the target 10%, by the end of the year 2026, stressing that private sector companies and institutions will reap the fruits of the commitment. Nafees program, which contributes to achieving the strategic goals of the state and enhancing the role of national cadres in economic development.

Incentive benefits for the private sector.

The “Nafis” program guarantees wide incentive packages that benefit those joining the private sector after the date of September 13, 2021, as the government bears the cost of training citizens in the private sector for up to a full year during the training period, with a monthly salary of 8000 dirhams for university students, as well as supporting the salaries of citizens in the private sector for a period 5 years after employment, with a maximum of 5,000 additional dirhams per month above the salary, in addition to allocating a program to support citizens working in distinguished specializations in the private sector, such as programmers, nurses, accountants, and others.

The government will also bear the pension fund contributions for the citizen employee in the private sector for 5 years, and the government will also bear the bulk of the employer’s contributions to the retirement fund for citizen employees in the private sector during the first 5 years, and the payment of allowances has been approved for the children of citizens working in the private sector. It reaches up to 800 dirhams per child, with a maximum of 3,200 dirhams, and an amount of one billion and 250 million dirhams will be allocated to offer specialized training programs for citizens in various sectors, through which internationally recognized certificates and professional programs will be provided to citizens in the private sector.

Nafes approved the launch of a vocational training program in cooperation with private and semi-governmental companies for a period of up to 12 months, with the provision of monthly financial rewards to the trained citizens, with the aim of supporting them with expertise that qualifies them to join distinguished jobs in the private sector.

It is worth noting that the “Nafis” program has achieved a number of achievements in the field of supporting citizens, as the figures showed that the total number of new citizens organizing the private sector since the launch of Nafes in September 2021 until the end of March 2022 amounted to 5558, while the number of companies that appointed new employees increased to 1774 companies. .

The numbers observed on the Nafes platform indicate that the number of citizens registered on the platform and eligible to benefit from the Nafes initiatives reached 25,876, and that the number of vacancies on the platform reached 2,524, while the number of beneficiaries increased to 4,074 people.

Two packages of initiatives were launched within the “50 Projects”, the first in September 2021, and the second in March 2022.

The first package included several financial support programs, including the “citizens’ salary support” program, which is a government support for the salaries of citizens wishing to work in the private sector, and the “Mazaya Program”, which is a fixed financial bonus for the citizen employee in some targeted specializations, in addition to a “subscription program” where Through it, the government bears pension fund contributions, and “increments for children of workers in the private sector,” through which a government allowance is allocated to the children of citizens working in the private sector, in addition to the “temporary support program,” which is temporary financial support to search for a job in cases of job loss in the sector. The private sector, as well as the “Job Opportunities Program”, provides a platform for job posting and linking Emirati nationals to job opportunities in the private sector.

As for the second package of initiatives, it included four training programs, including: the “Kafaat Program”, which works to develop the competencies of national cadres and develop their specialized competencies to obtain international professional certificates, and the “Nursing Sector Cadres Development Program”, which aims to develop national competencies in the field of nursing through Paid scholarships through the Health Assistant Program for High School Graduates, the Diploma/Higher Diploma in Emergency Medicine, and the Bachelor’s Program in Nursing, which aims to qualify and empower 10,000 citizens in the health sector over the next five years..in addition to the “Experience Program” which is a training program with a duration of up to 12 months with financial rewards in private and semi-governmental companies to support the development of Emirati graduates’ experiences in various sectors.. and the “Career Guidance Program” which provides career guidance and guidance services that help discover suitable skills, opportunities and career paths, in addition to providing guidelines for writing a CV Self, interviewing basics and work ethic.



