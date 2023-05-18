In a desperate attempt to save an Agricultural Agreement, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Piet Adema of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality talk well into the night with three farmers’ organisations. On Thursday night, the prime minister joined the consultations between farmers, processors, conservationists and the government. According to insiders, “to force a breakthrough”.
