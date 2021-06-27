His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, during which the state’s agenda was approved to enter 25 new international markets for our foreign trade, according to a tweet published by His Highness through his account on the social networking site. Twitter, in which it stated: “Today I chaired a cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, during which we adopted the state’s agenda to enter 25 new international markets for our foreign trade. Our non-oil trade annually exceeds 1.5 trillion dirhams… and our logistics network in 300 global cities… and our country is among the top twenty in the world.” Indicators of competitiveness of foreign trade.

His Highness added in another tweet: “Our non-oil economy represents more than 70% of our national economic output… Our goal is to increase our national exports by 50% in the coming years… We work as one federal and local team to bring our national economy to new heights… And the UAE will remain a global capital of the economy for the coming decades.” God willing.”

His Highness continued: “We also adopted today in the Council of Ministers a national measure of spending on research and development. The UAE spends 1.3% of its GDP on research and development. It is the first Arab country in this field. Our goal is to compete globally in the future. Research and development is what It leads the knowledge economy that we seek to consolidate.”

His Highness concluded his tweets by saying: “Today we also adopted a set of legislative amendments in the field of emergency and disaster response, and in the health, educational and economic sectors, with the goal being a quality of life that is the best in the world based on an economy that is the most diversified and established.”



