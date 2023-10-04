A helicopter in the extinguishing work after the reactivation of the forest fire in the upper area of ​​La Orotava, this Wednesday.

The heat wave that the Canary Islands are experiencing and the low ambient humidity have caused up to seven reactivations within the perimeter of the forest fire that devastated the island of Tenerife since August 15. The last of them has led the Island Council to evict this Wednesday, as a preventive measure, some 3,000 people from the surrounding area. Specifically, about 2,400 reside in the La Corujera neighborhood, in the municipality of Santa Úrsula, and another 600 in Pino Alto, in La Orotava, whose City Council has enabled the Quiquirá pavilion to accommodate those affected.

Two helicopters from the Cabildo, two from the central Government and two helicopters from the Eirif of La Palma, belonging to the Government of the Canary Islands, are working in the area, and ground personnel and material resources from the Forestry Brigades of the Cabildo (Brifor) and of the Tenerife Firefighters Consortium. Sources from the corporation have pointed out, however, that two of the sources have already been stabilized, although the columns of smoke are very striking as the brambles and heather burn.

The island director of Security and Emergencies, Iván Martín, recalled this Wednesday that this type of reactivation is common and can last for several days given the weather conditions. “It is a subsoil fire that is still active and when it reaches a radiata pine or stump, it burns and can cause these small reactivations,” he added. “We have the teams working and although the smoke and flames generate some alarm, the technicians tell us that they are common and that they will continue to occur in the coming days.” Martín has called on citizens to take extreme precautions and avoid going to the mountains as much as possible and, in any case, follow the instructions of the authorities.

This Wednesday, the islands recorded the highest temperatures in all of Spain. The Government of the Canary Islands, in fact, has declared an alert situation due to maximum temperatures, both on the islands of Gran Canaria and Tenerife. At the Tenerife South airport, temperatures of 39.4 degrees have been recorded, a figure that exceeds the previous record for the month of October, which was reached on October 14, 2017, with 38.6 degrees.

In the early morning of August 15, fire broke out between the municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria. The Government of the Canary Islands did not consider it stabilized until ten days later. In that period, the flames burned 14,700 hectares, about 7.1% of the surface of the largest of the Canary Islands. The damage spread over a perimeter of 90 kilometers across 12 municipalities, figures that made this fire the most damaging of those that have occurred in 2023. The emergency was not considered controlled until September 11. It never became completely extinct.