Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 02/27/2025



Updated at 2:00 p.m.





The second vice president of the Cabildo de Tenerife, José Miguel Ruano, considers that the withdrawal of the Guanche Mummy of his exposure to the public at the National Archaeological Museum of Madrid is a decision «surprise, unilateral and out of law«.

This has explained it after knowing the decision of the Ministry of Culture to withdraw the mummies of state museums according to the ‘letter of commitment on ethical treatment of human remains’.

Ruano has criticized that this withdrawal from the Guanche mummy of Tenerife of his public exhibition has been made in a “arbitrary”having decided a “public issue” of this draft through a letter, and not through the legislative capacity of the State.

«From here, we make again the claim that the Guanche mummy must return to the island, to come to the place where it must be And where we can make a better use of that element of so much patrimonial value, ”he added, for his part, the first vice president of the Cabildo, Lope Afonso.









Afonso has defended that “it has all the logic that, having first level museums, such as the Muna de Santa Cruz de Tenerife,” with professionals with experience contrasted in the field, and with the appropriate technical conditions “you can”conserve and display on the island the mummy specimen «.

From the town hall of Tenerife, the Vice President Ruano has pointed out that this claim will be tried to fix for the “ordinary route, through dialogue”, meanwhile, “all the necessary strategies will be used so that those remains of a pre -Hispanic inhabit can return to Tenerife in the appropriate conservation conditions”.