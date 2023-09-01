The Cabildo de Tenerife estimates the damage caused by the forest fire that began on the night of August 15 at 80.4 million euros and wiped out almost 15,000 hectares of wooded area on the Canary Island, making it a the worst fire of the year in Spain. Damage occurred to infrastructure, roads, agriculture, water, and the environment, including the Teide National Park. The president of the island corporation, Rosa Dávila, has taken advantage of these figures to remind the central government of its commitment to declare the affected area a “seriously affected area” (the figure known as a catastrophic area). “The impact has been undoubted in the lives of the people of Tenerife and I hope that the central government lives up to it,” she said this Thursday in statements to the media.

Dávila also rescued an old claim on the islands: to have a permanent seaplane base. “It has been the worst fire in the last 40 years and the need for the Canary Islands to have a permanent base for seaplanes is completely clear, and I will transfer it to the Defense Minister,” he said. “We believe that the fire should not be given even an hour of advantage and we understand that nine hours of travel is excessive.”

More information

Robles, who visited the area affected by the fire that same day, evaded responding to this request, but did leave the door open to “improve” the island’s firefighting services. The minister thanked the work of the Military Emergency Unit (UME).

The acting Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, greets the members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME), this Thursday in Tenerife. Miguel Barreto (EFE)

Regarding the damage, the vice president of the Cabildo, José Miguel Ruano, warned that the figures are estimates, since the fire is not yet controlled, and pointed out that they have been carried out together with the affected municipalities. The Sustainability and Emergencies area has made a damage assessment of 64 million euros. In terms of mobility, mainly roads, the figure stands at 2.2 million. For his part, the island head of the Primary Sector, Valentín González, has indicated that it is one of the sectors most affected by the fire and has quantified the damage at 11.3 million. The affectation to the agricultural territory amounts to 635 hectares, of the total of 14,700 affected. The greatest damage is in the chestnut trees, fruit trees and, above all, the hydraulic infrastructures.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Regarding livestock, the losses reached 1.5 million due to the effects on farms, stables, tool rooms and eviction, which also meant that no economic activity could be carried out during those days, as well as the transportation and rehoming of animals. The sector that has come out worst off has been beekeeping, with the disappearance of 3,500 hives. El Cabido has closed a specific meeting with the sector next week. The hydraulic infrastructures present a bill of more than 900,000 euros: the extraction of water by helicopters affected ponds in Aguamansa or San Antonio, among others.