The hermitage of Pilar, located in the San Antolín neighborhood of Murcia, now looks completely renovated after the improvement works undertaken by the City Council and the Cabildo de Cofradías. In addition to the renovation of the facade and roof of the building, carried out by the Consistory, is added the recent interior remodeling of the building carried out by the Cabildo.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, inaugurated the facilities this Thursday in an act that was attended by the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano; the Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex, and the President of the Very Illustrious Cabildo Superior de Cofradías de Murcia, José Ignacio Sánchez Ballesta.

The facilities are ready to host the brotherhood activity after the Cabildo will carry out the conditioning work on the interior, once the Consistory ceded the use of the municipally owned property to it in 2022. This was a response, according to Mayor Serrano, to a “historical demand”, with which the brotherhood family was endowed with a headquarters, in an emblematic monument, in which to carry out cultural, social, tourist and religious activities, maintaining the building its sacramental character. “We are very happy; The intention from now on is for it to become a living center”, said Sánchez Ballesta.

The activity will start in this enclave on March 7 with a talk. However, Sánchez Ballesta acknowledges that most of the activity of the brotherhoods for next Holy Week was already closed and scheduled in their own headquarters and that it will be the next year when the hermitage gains strength, with a busy agenda. “We will appoint a commissioner to direct the exhibitions,” said the president. Thus, exhibitions can be held there, such as the one that commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Cabildo and that houses the church of San Esteban.

Ten years of assignment



The transfer of this municipal space will have a term of ten years, extendable for another period of equal duration. The hermitage of El Pilar is an emblematic monument from the 17th century, located on the corner between the current streets of El Pilar and Julián Calvo. It was built between the old Islamic antewall and wall, in the area adjacent to the Puerta de Vidrieros, which currently does not exist. Its walls and the coats of arms on its façade have been declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

In 2021, the restoration work on its façade and the repair of its roofs were completed, which represented an investment of 155,590 euros. The works undertaken by the City Council consisted of cleaning, consolidating and restoring wall panels on the side façade and shields on the main façade; the replacement of ornamental spheres of the bell tower, detached or deteriorated, by others of natural stone; the removal of the existing stone plinth on the main façade or the waterproofing of the roof.

After the assignment of use and the institutional act of handing over the keys, the Cabildo de Fradías undertook the conditioning works inside the building. These consisted of repairing all existing cracks, removing moisture from walls, cleaning the altarpiece and reconditioning of the altar, access conditioning, laminate flooring in the nave and presbytery, carpentry, painting, electrical and lighting installation, installation air conditioning, fire fighting system and installation of public address system and video system.