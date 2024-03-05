The team of Knights of Culiacán will host tonight when receiving the Tijuana Zonkeysin a duel that will open the second series of the 2024 campaign of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (Cibacopa).

There will be a pair of duels (today and tomorrow) that the Juan S. Millán Sports Center this week against the Tijuana team. Today's duel will begin at 8:15 p.m. (Sinaloa) and will be broadcast by Megacable, TVC Sports.

The team of Gentlemen arrives at the beginning of this series with a passage of one victory and one defeat, after dividing in the opening duels against the Venados Basketball of Mazatlán. The Cabs weighed the home field last Friday at the Juan S. Millán Sports Center, winning by a score of 83-72, but on Saturday it was Deer who emerged victorious at the inauguration in the Mazatlan port, where the horned team won by 91-74.

The Gentlemen They occupy sixth position in the standings, sharing with three other teams (Angels of Mexico City, Pioneers of Los Mochis and Deers Basketball) the same record (1-1). For its part, the set of Tijuana Zonkeys comes to this match still with the undefeated tag, as they swept their inaugural series against the Falcons of Ciudad Obregón.

Zonkeys arrives in second position in the standings, sharing a 2-0 record with two other teams: Astros of Jalisco and Rays of Hermosillo.