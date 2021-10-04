Scorer at the end of the match in the derby against Lyon (1-1), the Tunisian striker showed great self-mockery by going back on his slip of the tongue last week.

Wahbi Khazri does not lack self-mockery. The Tunisian striker had made the buzz on the canvas last week, calling on his teammates to “put their fingers in the c **” in view of the catastrophic situation of AS Saint-Etienne, red lantern of League 1. We must believe that he was heard. Because this Sunday evening, the Greens showed a much more conquering face to snatch a point in the derby against their great rival Lyon (1-1). A point that bears the signature of their offensive leader, scorer from the penalty spot at the end of the night after missing several clear opportunities.

Khazri laughs at his words

” I must admit to you already that I had my head a little in the ass, and not the fingers, launched the Tunisian international, with a smile, to make his interlocutors of Amazon Prime react. With my missed opportunity at the start of the match, I blamed myself because I am a perfectionist. After this penalty, I had confidence in my right foot, I know my level… ”. More seriously, Khazri also made it clear that the Saint-Etienne group had not let go of coach Claude Puel. The message has passed …