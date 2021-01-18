From left to right, antefixes of Empress Leoncia and Emperor Phocas.

They were exposed in the Archaeological Museum of Murcia for decades. They looked at the visitors, but no one saw them. Until the professor at the University of Alicante and director of the Elda Museum, Antonio M. Poveda, he noticed them. They were the faces of the Byzantine emperors Phocas and Leoncia, the only ceramic representations that exist in the world of both leaders who dominated eastern …