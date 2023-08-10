Derk Sauer was at the Casimir Lyceum in Amstelveen when the attention of the National Security Service fell on him. As a seventeen-year-old student, he organized a “discussion evening about the capitalist system with its power and authority apparatus”, the secret service, the predecessor of the AIVD, noted. In 1969 it is enough for the service to create a personal file on him and to keep an eye on him for almost twenty years.

Sauer’s file is one of 70,000 personal files kept by the National Security Service (BVD) between 1949 and 1995. These have been in the National Archives in The Hague since the end of last year. NRC conducted research in the archives and published on the way in which the service dealt with the Dutch press during the Cold War and on the extensive dossier of Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Luns. NRC also investigated the files of Dutch people who were active in political parties.

One of them is Derk Sauer, now 70 years old. He wanted to know what the Secret Service had written about him. Sauer was a political activist and journalist before becoming a Moscow publisher of, among others, in 1989 The Moscow Times. He has been back since last year. He runs his newspaper from Amsterdam.

Sauer would view his file in the archive, but ended up in hospital with a kidney condition. As he lay there, NRC looked at his file, with his permission. Now that he is doing better, he has read the summary made by the newspaper.

What are his thoughts? Sauer: “What is striking is that the BVD was involved with a student. Like me, there were thousands of students at that time. We took to the streets against the Vietnam War. And at school we demanded participation. And then the secret service was watching me? What did we do wrong? We made school newspapers, held a demonstration against the invasion of Czechoslovakia. Against the Russians!”

Derk Sauer (centre), then editor-in-chief of Nieuwe Revu, with journalist Pieter Storms (right) and a lawyer (1989). Photo Imageselect

Not long after the BVD started a file on Sauer, the intelligence service of the Amstelveen municipal police reported to the BVD with even more ‘incriminating’ material. Sauer has “in front of the windows of his room in the parental home signs with the inscription ‘Nuremberg war criminal Johnson Tokyo’.” After a conversation between a detective and Sauer’s mother, “the plates were removed.”

Sauer laughs: “I had a pamphlet on the window of my boy’s room, three high at the back of the house. Only the back neighbors could see that. Apparently they reported it. I remember one of those cops knocking at the door because of that poster. My father was director of the Social Fund for the Construction Industry and law-abiding. He was immediately in all states. That thing had to go. My mother was the only one who saw the humor in it. He didn’t understand what everyone was so fussed about.”

The black sheep

Derk Sauer’s mother is called “a doubtful figure” in BVD reports. One who “approves of everything her younger son does.” Sauer: “She is described in a very derogatory way. And that while she was a lawyer and socially engaged. She was involved with FIOM, an organization that helped unmarried mothers.”

The BVD writes in an analysis about Sauer that he is “the black sheep in the family” and is “not taken seriously”. That led to “an inferiority complex.” Sauer would, according to the analysis, try to obscure that complex in an “extreme way” by becoming a member of the Communist Unity Movement Netherlands Marxist-Leninist (KEN), a predecessor of the SP.

Sauer: “Amateur psychology. I did what thousands of my peers did. It was the time of the Vietnam War and napalm bombs. I had come into contact with the KEN and stood every Saturday in front of the American consulate on Museumplein. By the way, my parents thought I was playing hockey. We also walked past the door with newspapers. That was the most radical. We wanted to mobilize the working class and protested against rent increases.”

The BVD file opens with actions at school and the window ticket. After that, an informant signals him at meetings of the KEN. From the beginning, the BVD has had an informant with the movement, it turns out. He tells the secret service what everyone says and does. Sauer: “We were not afraid of infiltration. Why? After all, we didn’t do anything illegal. And it wasn’t mysterious either. Everyone who applied was welcome.”

Meeting after meeting, one of his comrades-in-arms – a name is not in the file – forwards a report to the BVD. Sauer: “I can imagine that the service wanted to attend such a meeting. But after that one time it had to be clear that we were not a danger to the state. Yet everything has been meticulously recorded for years. Bizarre, that’s paranoia. And all for one insignificant schoolboy. They will have done the same with others. Can you imagine how much time and money that has cost.”

Read also: The BVD file on Joseph Luns: sex, corruption and weapons



A secret telex message

After high school, Derk Sauer becomes a journalist at the age of nineteen The stand, the party magazine of the SP. In 1972 he leaves for Northern Ireland for a few months, where the IRA and the British army are fighting a civil war. According to De Tribune, it is a class struggle against British imperialism.

Sauer: “I wanted to be a journalist and I had no journalism training. So I learned it in practice. I had told my parents that I was going to study in Dublin. There I took the train to Belfast. I worked for The Green Amsterdammerthe VPRO and De Tribune from an IRA-controlled area of ​​Belfast.”

The British secret service keeps an eye on Sauer. He is questioned twice and reported to the BVD, according to a secret telex message. The British want more information about Sauer who appears to be in possession of a Northern Irish driver’s license and drives around in a white Vauxhall, model 1965.

Sauer: “Look, that Vauxhall is correct. And it was clear to me that the British secret service would be interested. That applied to everyone who had contact with the IRA.”

A confidential message from 1973 states that a “reporter” tells the BVD that the British secret service had wanted to hire Sauer for “a considerable sum.” Sauer: “That’s right. That was at the end of my stay. They knew that I would go back to the Netherlands. Then I was arrested again. They wanted me to share my experiences and in return I could get money. They didn’t name an amount, but it was big, they said. I declined the offer.”

Used Beetle

After that, Sauer works as a journalist at the magazine Twenty of soldiers’ union VVDM. His mail is opened there, according to the intelligence file. A letter from Northern Ireland, a draft article about his conscript brother’s experiences, the Secret Service reads it before Sauer sees his mail himself. Sauer: “That is insane. We are now so many years later – I don’t worry about it so much anymore – but it’s crazy for words.”

At a demonstration in 1974 in The Hague, Sauer is seen in a “Volkswagen fitted out as a sound car”. The BVD knows that the car belongs to his father and “has been given on loan to his son Derk”. Sauer: “My father had indeed bought me a second-hand Beetle from a dealer in Amsterdam. Can you imagine, they even started to inquire about that.”

He grew from a political activist into an activist journalist. He later becomes editor-in-chief of the magazine New Rev. The attention of the BVD remains undiminished. “I wrote a lot about liberation movements. That was my specialty.” When he goes to Mozambique and Angola, the British secret service also finds him interesting again, according to the messages with the BVD.

Derk Sauer (in the corner) at a meeting with Minister of Defense Henk Vredeling in 1974. Photo Imageselect

Sauer is no longer a member of the SP, but is still a sympathizer. The BVD suspects in the seventies that he had already renounced the ideas. Sauer is hardly seen at action meetings at that time. A confidential message from April 1977: “The reason for this is that he had received a large inheritance through the death of his father. In this way he found his Marxist ideals incompatible with his financial position”.

Sauer laughs: “This is the biggest monkey cabbage. I never received a large inheritance from my father. All I got was his car, an old Volvo.”

July 1977 follows a message from an informant. Now it is said that both of Sauer’s parents have died and he has inherited a lot, which means that he is “somewhat becoming bourgeois. For example, he is said to have recently purchased a new luxury passenger car.”

Sauer laughs again. “My mother passed away not so long ago at the age of 96. And that new luxury passenger car was that old Volvo. Bizarre, isn’t it?”

For example, the BVD notes gossip and apparently does not check it. According to Sauer, it says something about the veracity of his file. “Those people are just talking.” He gives another example. The BVD notes from a source that Sauer had a map of all IRA hideouts and slept in bomb shelters in Belfast. “Total nonsense.”

‘They saw ghosts’

The BVD continues to monitor Derk Sauer for almost twenty years. His finances, travel movements and whereabouts are also being checked. The articles he writes end up cut out and analyzed in his file. All the while, no one seems to be questioning whether that still makes sense. Sauer: “Once you’re in that mill, you can’t get out.”

He concludes that the government must have been in an unbelievable cramp at the time. “They saw ghosts. Because when you read this back you see how innocent it was. There is really nothing in it that makes you think: well, well Sauer. And then half of the information is incorrect.”

Only in 1988 does the BVD draw conclusions in a secret message to the English colleagues: ‘As far as we know, Sauer was never involved in illegal activities in Northern Ireland. He is therefore not wanted by secret services.” But the attention to his person is actually his own fault, the service seems to conclude: “We are firmly convinced that Mr. Sauer is a self-centered person who likes to exaggerate to get more publicity for his stories in his magazine.”

In the following years – Sauer lived in Moscow until recently – it is the AIVD that contacts him. “I was approached three or four times by people from the AIVD to talk about Russia,” says Sauer. “They called every time I was in the Netherlands for a while. My standard answer was: I know things you want to know, but I’m a journalist. It would have been stupid and dangerous if I had gone into business with that service.”

Research How did the BVD work?

To gain insight into the BVD’s modus operandi did NRC research in the files of the service that have been transferred to the National Archives. NRC previously published about the way in which the service in the Cold War dealt with the Dutch press and about the extensive file of Joseph Lunaswho was Secretary of State and Secretary General of NATO. NRC also investigated the files of Dutch people who were active in political parties such as the CPN and the Center Party monitored by the BVD.