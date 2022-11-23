The cabinet will try to offer the largest nitrogen emitters the maximum possible compensation if they stop voluntarily. The plans will be presented on Friday, but were largely leaked on Tuesday evening. What was striking was that a considerably larger group of ‘peak taxers’ than the 500 to 600 in Remkes’ advice – 2,000 to 3,000 companies – are eligible for compensation of 120 percent of their business value. The question is whether this can be reconciled with European state aid rules.

When does that actually happen? According to Pascal Broers, who specializes in state aid law as a lawyer at MBF Advocaten, the question is whether a farmer benefits from the termination of his business activities. “There is state aid if that farmer receives more compensation from the government than a normal compensation for the damage suffered.” The European Commission monitors this and can intervene if there is unlawful state aid. “Both the farmer and the cabinet run a risk here,” says Broers. “As a government you do not want to be penalized for this, and as a farmer you naturally do not want your compensation to be reclaimed.”

I think the European Commission can handle this Allard Knook professor at Utrecht University

Maximum within rules

It will probably not be the stated percentage of 120 percent of the company value, thinks Allard Knook, State Aid and Government Financing partner at PWC and professor of State Aid at Utrecht University. “The cabinet will have drawn up the squeeze-out scheme in such a way that it falls exactly within the Brussels rules. That 120 percent is already in there. From what I’ve seen in the media so far, it seems that there is a very close look at what is possible within the rules.” Broers also does not think that the European Commission will disapprove of the new regulation on the reimbursement percentage. “The Commission can handle this.”

Many questions remain for farmers. After all, what is your company worth if you are actually on the list to be bought out? Who determines that? And from what moment is it measured exactly what that value is? In addition, there are still legal issues on which the cabinet must reach agreement with Brussels. For example, under current European state aid rules, there must be a guarantee that farmers who stop working will not start again elsewhere. Knook: “Brussels wants to prevent an agricultural company that is bought out with Dutch state aid from starting again in Poland. That would be unfair competition for the Polish farmers already established there, who have not received that support.” The European state aid rules for the agricultural sector are currently being revised, says Knook. “In a response, the Netherlands has proposed to be more generous with the guarantee not to stop. For example, by also offering the option of only partially stopping.”

Mixed reactions

The agricultural sector is reacting in a wait-and-see manner. Industry association LTO Nederland has announced through a spokesperson that the coverage of a scheme sounds positive, but that it first wants to see the effect before making more statements about it. “Details and the elaboration for the whole are crucial to know whether the scheme really meets the requirements, we have to wait for Friday for that.”

There is, however, criticism of the element of coercion. The ‘carrot’ of 120 percent may be offset by the ‘stick’ from 2024: stricter environmental requirements for nitrogen-sensitive areas and a lower buy-out amount. According to interim chairman Henk Bleker of the Dutch Dairy Farmers Union (NMV), it is “unnegotiable” that the government can eventually proceed to expropriation. “I think it’s tough language, but make it convincingly clear to a judge that one specific farmer will be imposed stricter environmental requirements because he does not participate in this scheme.” The more radical interest group Agractie also argues that all buy-out plans must be voluntary. “If you talk about forced buy-out in advance, farmers rightly become shy,” says chairman Bart Kemp. According to Kemp, whether many members of his rank and file will accept the buy-out arrangement depends on the precise details. “Many farmers want to stop in the next ten years, but under the right conditions.”