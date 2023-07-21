The button button trick in the supermarket, what is it about?

“This deceitful ploy specifically targets people diligently trying to save money by frequenting budget grocery stores in search of enticing bargains and tailored promotions,” writes oipamagazine.it. It explains: “The author cleverly uses the name of a well-known supermarket to ensnare unsuspecting consumers.”



At this point… “the hacker uses a deceptive tactic by sending an email that guarantees a monetary reward for joining a loyalty program. By falling into the trap of clicking on the deceptive linkcommonly referred to as button scam, jeopardizes the security of your personal information, including i sensitive account dataas they could be unknowingly handed over to scammers.”

How not to fall into traps like this? “To ensure complete certainty, it is recommended to visit the website of the corresponding chain that offers the loyalty program to verify its authenticity – underlines oipamagazine.it – ​​Although such programs exist, it is important to note that the rewards are typically in the form of merchandise rather than monetary compensation”.

