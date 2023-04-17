This is a tale of globalization, capitalism, and drugs, but also of hands corroded by labor in the fields, failed crops, and dying communities: a story that can be traced back to the peasants growing poppies in the isolated mountains of Guerrero, Mexico. , even the fentanyl addicts who populate the corners of Los Angeles, United States. In a world that is endlessly interconnected, that old idea of ​​chaos theory that the flutter of a butterfly in Hong Kong can translate into a hurricane in New York reaches the most unexpected corners of reality. Hard drugs are no exception.

15 years ago, the photographer Cesar Rodriguez (Tepic, Nayarit, 39 years old) got to know the Sierra de Guerrero while working evaluating indigenous shelters. He never stopped coming back. “The mountain marked me a lot. I would go, take photos, talk to people, get lost for a while, ”he narrates by phone. His camera roll was flooded with snapshots of those places where poppy cultivation was the center of economic life, but also social and cultural. A kind of brown resin called gum is extracted from the flower, which, after drying, becomes heroin, a powerful, addictive and lethal drug that the United States and Canada consumed massively —90% of the product comes from Mexico—. Traffic across the border was, for decades, the main income of these towns. Until a new narcotic arrived that began to displace the opioid in the market: fentanyl, a substance that is sweeping the streets of the United States and has caused a serious public health crisis, as well as diplomatic tensions between Mexico, the White House and China. With the decline of heroin use came the decline. Communities broke up, money disappeared, men emigrated again. And there was Rodríguez, to document everything in Red Mountain, considered one of the best photobooks of 2022 by the prestigious MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) in New York.

“They harvest and farm to survive. I wanted to focus on the people: the traditions, the lifestyle there, their rituals… And I saw that everything revolves around the poppy: there are rituals for better rain; if there is better rain, better harvest; they ask the priests to bless their fields; or they ask that the Army not go to burn them and cut down their fields; parties are paid for with money from the poppy; some people send their children to study abroad for the money from the poppy… The poppy is an economy for them.

A child rests in the church of San Miguel Amoltepec, Guerrero. Cesar Rodriguez

Red Mountain is part of a bigger project, an attempt to join forces between academia and journalism to report problems as complex as that of the poppy and fentanyl. “Since the beginning of our seasons in the mountains, people began to say: ‘The Chinese are exporting a new drug and the gringos don’t want more heroin.’ Everyone told you the story. People did not see that poppy crisis for a long time in Mexico, but the peasants had it very clear, as a kind of macroeconomic intuition. It is very interesting how information circulates in an illicit market, how information from the street in the United States ends up with the peasants of the Sierra de Guerrero”, reflects Romain Le Cour, co-founder of Noria, one of the centers involved in the investigation.

“What César tried to do in the book is to show that an illicit economy is completely embedded in everyday life,” continues Le Cour, a PhD in Political Science from the Sorbonne University. Rodríguez’s photographs portray Guerrero with the leisurely poetry of black and white: dirt roads that are lost in the mist of the mountains; humble cabins, shacks made of plastic and aluminum; stray dogs; women with very white hair and wrinkled faces in crumbling churches; peasants with sloping shoulders and tired eyes, cut from the same pattern of jeans, sandals, and sombreros; old and calloused hands, tanned by dust, planting and harvesting, with the universal scars left by endless days of work in the fields; planted with poppies in the solitude of the slopes, with those fine-stemmed flowers crowned by a ball reminiscent of the morphology of a sceptre.

“The poppy was almost a subsidy”

Years ago, during the heroin boom, the United States paid 30,000 pesos per kilogram of poppy gum. With the fentanyl boom, the price dropped to 3,000 pesos per kilo, a figure that is far from profitable for farmers. “People told us: ‘I have poppy fields, but nobody buys me the gum.’ There is a vision that the drug is the most profitable product in the world, it cannot go into crisis, but what is documented in this project is the quite unprecedented economic crisis of a drug: it is a product that no longer sells due to a macro transformation of the market, of the demand… It was a misfortune for the peasants of Guerrero, Sinaloa, Nayarit or Durango who were dedicated to the cultivation of poppies for decades. Was the source of income”, explains Le Cour.

A girl in a poppy field in the mountains of Guerrero. Cesar Rodriguez

The poppy, reasons the academic, was “almost a subsidy.” “She emerged, settled, grew, expanded and in the mountains and mountains people began to cultivate it even in the patio of her house, honestly very little hidden, although repressed quite discretionally by the Army. One generation passed the activity on to the next and made it possible to limit certain emigration to the United States for a while. She allowed people to return to the communities, invest in them, send their children to college. It was a very strong subsidy to very poor areas and very abandoned by the State”. But everything comes to an end.

—The force of the market achieved what no public policy has achieved in 60 years: people stopped planting.

Without the poppy, the source of income dried up. Mountain dwellers migrated north again, to the United States or Mexican cities, to send remittances home. Many others had to work again as day laborers, selling their days for miserable wages. “There is a very strong impoverishment of communities that were already very poor. At the moment we are not able to assess the impact, but there is an incredible opportunity to re-integrate these people into legitimate economies for a gift that the economy gave the Mexican government by removing the poppy”, argues Le Cour.

One hand, two bullets

Since Rodríguez began to go to the mountains, the landscape has undergone some changes. Now, many farmers leave the flowers to rot in the fields for lack of buyers. Others are holding on to a small rate hike. Some, the least, have already begun the transition to avocado or lemon crops. The photographer tells the story of a man who, thanks to the poppy, was able to send his two eldest children to university. The third did not have the same luck: he wanted to study computer science, but when he was old enough, his savings had vanished and he had to stay in the village and help his father with the harvest.

Violence is also a ghost that haunts communities. Criminal groups that want to take control of the business threaten the peace of the mountains. Self-defense groups have been formed in the villages made up of the peasants themselves. “When we went, the area was very free of posters, they were only going to buy the product, but the last times we went, the poster was already beginning to enter. They told us that a town is surrounded by towns dominated by the cartel: they are locked up, the children do not go to secondary school because it is in other rival towns. There you are in apparent peace, a shot can be heard here, another one here, bursts,” says Rodríguez.

Hand of the leader of a self-defense group from the mountains of Guerrero, assassinated a year after taking the photograph.

In the book, there is a photograph that illustrates the problem. It is an old hand, covered in dust, with dirt between the nails. In the palm, it shows two bullets. It belonged to the leader of a self-defense group. “A year after taking the photo, he was murdered. It was very hard,” says Rodríguez. It wasn’t all bad memories, however. “I am still in contact with some: some of the young people in the photos migrated to California, I still have to go visit them with their copies of the books. They are working wet and they send us memes and videos working on the strawberry”.

Peasants who migrate to continue being peasants. Communities that are dying before the changes in the dynamics of the market. Drugs that go out of style and public health crises that follow one another. Photographs to portray dropouts.

The photographer César Rodríguez. Victoria Will

