It is commonly said that one never stops knowing people. That happened to the family and friends of Andrei Chikatilo, who had secretly murdered 56 people, in the now non-existent Soviet Union.

Chikatilo was a school teacher, married with two children. Also, he was a member of the Communist Party. In 1978, in the month of December, he ran into Yelena Zkatnova, a 9-year-old girl who was at a bus stop.

The man being kind offered her a piece of gum and started a conversation with the girl. When he saw that he had already gained her trust, he invited her to a house he had bought in a secluded part of the city. Yelena was her first victim and she stabbed her to death.

From that moment on, Chikatilo, who is known as the ‘Butcher of Rostov’, became a serial killer and savagely killed his victims and sometimes even committed sexual abuse and even acts of cannibalism. For 12 years, he dedicated himself to killing, for the most part, women and children.

When the authorities finally caught up with him in the city of Rostov On Don, he confessed to murdering 56 people. For his crimes he was sentenced to death and executed in February 1994.

his rough childhood

His first years of life took place in a very difficult context. He was born on October 16, 1936 in the town of Yablochnoye, in the Ukraine, which at that time belonged to the Soviet republics.

It was a time when, Due to the collectivization of land imposed by Stalinism and the Second World War, millions of people died of hunger.

One of little Andrei’s greatest traumas was that someone ate his body and this because, according to the biographers of his life, his mother would have eaten his older brother, Stepan, before he was born. It is not known if it is a true story, but it caused terror in Chikatilo.

2nd part of the story of Andrei Chikatilo the “Butcher of Bostov”.

In the book about Chikatilo’s life ‘The Killer Department’ they say that other episodes would have affected Andrei’s behavior. It is believed that the young man may have seen how a German soldier, when Ukraine was invaded by the Nazis, sexually abused his mother.

Also, he was marked by the fact that his father was despised by the community and accused of being a traitor to the Soviet Government when he returned from the war in 1949. These two episodes marked the young man and not in the best way.

Growing up, he found it very difficult to relate to others and was constantly teased and physically teased of all kinds by his schoolmates and later by his comrades in the communist party.

looking for a better life

In 1955 Chikatilo emigrated to Moscow in the hope of being accepted into a university to study law. Unfortunately he did not pass the entrance exam, however, this did not discourage him and in training schools he obtained diplomas in Russian literature, engineering and in Marxism-Leninism.

In 1963, he settled in the Rostov province with his sister and some time later he met Theodosia, one of her friends, whom he married shortly after.

Although Chikato had problems having sexual relations, recognized by himself when he confessed his crimes, he managed to have two children with his wife.

In the 71st year, Andrei got a job as a high school teacher. Here the jokes didn’t stop and his students disobeyed him, smoked in front of him, didn’t do his homework and had him nicknamed ‘el goose’.

In this job he did not last long and four years later he was fired due to allegations of abuse by his students. For this reason, he decided to move to the town of Shakhty, where he found another job at a vocational training institute.

At this stage of his life he bought the apartment on the outskirts of the town where he would begin to live his double life.

The first of many

In 1978, Andrei claimed the life of his first victim, a 9-year-old girl. According to the ‘BBC’ documentary on the Chikatilo crimes, the man struggled with his victim and this was where he realized that the situation satisfied him. This was the beginning of many more murders.

Chikatilo left the girl’s body in a nearby river two days later. This one was mutilated and also had what would be the seal of this murderer: he took out his eyes. In his confession he commented that he did it because he believed that the eye could store the last image that the person had seen.

Three years later, he murdered his second victim. A 17-year-old girl who worked as a prostitute. Chikatilo bumped into the girl at a train station, took her to an area secluded from her, and attempted to have sex with her. When he couldn’t, he pulled out her knife that she always carried in her briefcase and murdered her.

According to psychiatrist Alexandre Bukhanovsky, the doctor who obtained his confession, Chikatilo used the knife as if it were his member, thus supplying his sexual frustrations.

In the following years his modus operandi was similar, he knew his victims, convinced them to go to a more secluded place and kill them there. His prey were girls, adolescents, boys and people with mental problems that he used to meet at train and bus stations.

Sometimes this criminal would remove some organs and eat them. Also, many times he cut off the genitals of children.

At that time, Chikatilo was no longer a teacher and was working for a construction company, something that allowed him to continue committing his terrible crimes. By 1984 it had claimed the lives of 24 people.

First encounters with the police

The police began to search for the perpetrator of these crimes. He was arrested at a bus station because a policeman had found a rope, a knife and pornographic magazines in his briefcase. However, he was released as his profile did not fit what they were looking for.

After meeting with the police, he decided that it was best to wait a year to continue committing his crimes. So in 1985 he went back to killing people. Five years later, the authorities began an operation to catch him.

They had men at all the train stations where the ‘Rostov butcher’ moved. One day, one of the policemen saw a man come out of the woods with blood on his face. They took his information and the day after a dead girl appeared, Chikatilo was arrested.

In search of his confession

For several days, the policemen had tried in every way to get a confession from Chikatilo. Seeing that they had no answers, they decided to use the psychiatrist Alexander Bukkanovsky, who had studied the psychological profile of the murderer for several years and in 65 pages described in detail all the characteristics of the detainee.



The psychiatrist began to read him everything he had discovered from his profile. Seeing his life in those leaves, Chikatilo began to cry and said: “Yes, it’s me.” At that time he also confessed to having murdered 56 people, including children and women.

After his confession, he helped find the remains of many of his victims and drew the exact reconstruction of their crimes, leaving investigators amazed.

During his trials, Chikatilo tried to pass himself off as an insane person, insulting, exposing his parts and saying inconsistencies. This strategy did not work for him and in October 1990 he was sentenced to death for the murder of 53 people between the ages of 9 and 45.

On February 14, 1994, the bloodiest serial killer in the Soviet Union died in the basement of the Rostov prison, executed by a guard with a shot to the back of the head.

