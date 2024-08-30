Luis Fernando Iribarren, a serial killer known as “the butcher of Giles”, escaped from prison. He was held in Penitentiary Unit 26 of Olmos, in the city of La Plata.but he took advantage of a temporary permit to attend university and did not return to the prison.

The criminal, one of the most terrifying in Argentina, is serving a sentence for having murdered his entire family.

The now escaped, imprisoned for 29 years, benefited from permission to study law at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the National University of La Plata and did not return. In his absence, agents of the Buenos Aires Provincial Police are carrying out an intensive search.

Iribarren, a native of San Andrés de Giles, became famous in 1995. That year, at the age of 25, he murdered his aunt, who was suffering from cancer, and later confessed to the rest of the crimes he had committed against his family, whose members had been missing for nine years.

The killer, Considered one of the most ruthless in Argentine criminal historyhe eliminated his father, his mother, his sister and his brother with precise shots from a rifle.

🚨 Luis Fernando Iribarren, one of the country’s bloodiest killers, nicknamed the “Butcher of San Andrés de Giles” after killing his entire family in 1986, escaped from a prison in La Plata. He had temporary releases to study law and did not return. They are looking for him pic.twitter.com/P5pzyL0EGE — Facts and Law (@Hechosanderecho) August 29, 2024

The violent scene occurred in 1986, in a field in the Tuyutí area, but it was not discovered until nine years later, when the police found the lifeless body of Alcira Iribarren, Luis Fernando’s great-aunt.

“I helped her die. She had cancer and was in a lot of pain. She was in a very bad state,” he told police commissioner Ángel Santos of San Andrés de Giles at the time.

He said that he hit her on the head with an axe until she died, and then buried her in the yard of that house. Several years earlier, The then young man had murdered Luis Iribarren (49 years old), Marta Langgebein (42) and his siblings, Marcelo (15) and María Cecilia (9)and then scattered the remains on land owned by the family in the town of Tuyutí, 30 kilometers from his hometown.

🔹Intense search for the “Butcher of Giles”: he went to study and did not return to prison The serial killer, Luis Iribarren, who killed his parents, siblings and aunt, had been in prison since 1995, but was allowed temporary releases. 📺 On LN+. pic.twitter.com/u089Zh39QG — The Nation More (@lanacionmas) August 30, 2024

“Without thinking, but checking that it was loaded, I grabbed the gun. I entered the room where my parents and sister were sleeping. Knowing that I had located the bodies and that I didn’t need to look, I closed my eyes. I don’t know if I shot them each two or three times. I left the room, still with the gun in my hands, closed the door and went into my brother’s bedroom. As I got closer, I saw how he was sleeping. I remember that I hit him in the head with the barrel of the gun. At that moment, without thinking, I fired one more shot. After I shot him, my brother’s eyes were wide open.“Iribarren told the judicial officer who recorded his statement.

The record that made him one of the most notorious serial killers in the country was completed with the murder of his aunt in 1995.

