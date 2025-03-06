The Butano bottlethat many give dead, but still having a presence in the homes and businesses of millions of consumers, a new current episode for its price has lived this Thursday. Specifically, the Ministry for Ecological Transition has … Updated the system to calculate the maximum price of this product.

The situation is agitated by a series of claims of the distributors that represent the distribution sector. There is also a context of energy change where butane is considered a technology in decline and that is increasingly generated by companies to invest.

Given this situation, from the Ministry they have wanted to carry out these modifications with the objective of «recognize the real costs of the distribution activity»After the threats of the sector to indefinitely suspend household distribution if no measures were taken to guarantee their viability. Now it is about to see what the reaction of the distributors will be.

The system updates the automatic determination of maximum sales prices, before taxes, of the popular butane bottle. According to the Ministry, the new system updates the marketing costs, “which will serve to properly pay the distribution activity, guaranteeing the supply of consumers, with a limited incidence in the final price of the Bombones.”

The maximum price of butanence is not liberalized. Since 2015 its value is checked bimonthly, depending on the cost of the raw material (propane and butane), transport (freight) and the Euro-dollar exchange rate. This bimonthly change is limited to 5% upwards or the decline, accumulating excess or defect for its application in subsequent revisions, in order to have more stable prices and modulate the incidence on consumers.

According to the calculations of the Ministry, if the new methodology has been applied in the revision of last January, The climb would be equivalent to 1.36 euros per bottle8.1% more than the current price, but less than a third of the 26% increase in the CPI recorded since 2015, year of the last update. The last maximum sale price of the butane bottle, set last January, stood at 16.64 euros.

In addition, this increase will apply gradually, since the cost update may not imply an increase greater than 20 euro cents additional to the application of the price increase of 5% bimonthly until the situation is normalized.

The Ministry’s proposal also includes other measures requested by the distribution sector – the most harmed by the transformation of the market -, such as increasing from 48 hours to 72 hours the maximum delivery period of the Bombones, which would allow reducing costs in scattered rural areas.

In addition, to minimize the risk of future lags, it is proposed that the CNMC reviews the calculation formula for the price of the bottle every three years, starting in 2026.