The Spanish Federation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors (Fedglp) will end this Monday with the butane delivery strike, being the last of the days of protest planned for the inaction of the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge in the face of their demands by not convening a dialogue table.

The demand of this employer is that the Government guarantee that its transporters receive from the operators a remuneration of at least 4.8 euros per cylinder, compared to the current 25 cents.

The organizers denounce that butane distributors have been in a critical situation for years, as a result of the fact that the system for updating the remuneration they receive for each cylinder has not been updated for more than a decade.

Coinciding with the first day of suspension of home service, on November 5, Ecological Transition published the bspeaker of the ministerial order that regulates the price of butane. However, the Fedglp considers that it is very far from the minimum necessary remuneration that they should receive to cover the costs of home delivery.









For this reason, it has completed the calendar of mobilizations with strikes on November 5, 13, 21 and 29 and December 5, 11 and 18.

However, the home delivery service for cylinders has not been suspended in the province of Valencia and in other areas affected by the recent Danawhere many households depend on this supply for their daily well-being.

This strike is proposed before the inaction of the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the conditions imposed by the oil companies that force butane distributors to work at a loss.

The strikes affect the distribution of more than 150,000 butane cylinders which are supplied daily throughout Spain to more than 6 million homes.

The organizers explain that during the suspension period the distribution agencies do not make home deliveries to individuals or companiesalthough they continue to guarantee supply to points of sale.

In addition, they assured that the suspension does not affect users in situations of social vulnerability, educational, health, social care centers, nursing homes, or non-profit institutions.