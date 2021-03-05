It is 5:30 p.m. this Friday, March 5. The general assembly has just voted to renew the occupation of the Odéon theater and “calls on professionals and the public to come and support us tomorrow, Saturday, at 2 pm”. It floats like a spring air. On the frontispiece of the Odéon theater, banners are hung which loudly proclaim the rejection of a “sacrificed culture”.

Inside, about fifty performers and technicians have been occupying the theater peacefully since Thursday afternoon. March 4 was not chosen at random: it marks the anniversary of a catastrophic year for the world of culture which has witnessed the closure of all theaters, cinemas, museums and the cancellation of all festivals. The small fall clearing was short-lived, causing immense confusion among all professionals, then incomprehension and now anger in front of announcements of support never followed by the facts. “We are in contact with the Ministry of Culture but do not get any concrete answer, explains Rémi Vander Heym, of the Syntac-Cgt (union of theater and cultural professionals). The stake of the renewal of the white year for intermittents is crucial. No serious support system has been announced for the 110,000 employees who are on intermittent work, whereas now all have seen their incomes cut by half ”. And if the situation is dramatic for intermittent workers, “it is just as much for the permanent employees of theaters,” he adds. The absence of social security contributions for lack of employment contracts has a cascading impact “on all our social protection funds. Our occupational medicine risks being in default of payment. Ditto for vocational training: we saved the furniture for temporary workers but not for permanent ones. The show vacation fund has a deficit of 30 million ”. Not to mention pensions, the consequences of which will be felt in the near future.

The famous “runoff” is dry. At least for intermittents. “We injected billions for companies but nothing for us”. The CGT-spectacle asks for “a stimulus plan aimed at artistic employment”. The union figures it at 115 million euros, “which would finance 10 days of work for 70,000 intermittents”. And it is not the diagnostic mission on the situation of intermittents entrusted to Robert Gauron, honorary master at the Court of Auditors, by Roselyne Bachelot and Elisabeth Borne which will reassure intermittents as the objectives are vague and the actions of the minister of Labor against the benevolent but ineffective remarks of the Minister of Culture who loses, it is clear, all her arbitrations.

While musicians take their places in the foyer of the Odeon and improvise an ox, Thomas, musician, harmonica player, tells us about his situation: “my last declared concert dates back to October 14th. Since then, nothing. We play under the cloak, between friends with friends, it is as if the culture had gone underground. When you no longer have access to the stage, to the public for so many months, what do you become? Yesterday, circus artists explained that some would not resume. Even if you train every day, it’s not enough, you lose your know-how. Currently, I receive 1300 euros from assedic. Until August 31. Because my anniversary date to renew my rights was in October 2019. But everyone for whom the anniversary date fell later… it’s over, they don’t have their hours. How could I consider myself out of the woods when so many of my friends are going to be stuck in the water? We may have a mini-parachute before the exit, before switching to Rsa. And if the friends are forced to work at Amazon or Mac Do to pay their rent, they will no longer have time to play, rehearse. If I am not in that cart, I will be in the next one ”.

Christelle is neither an artist nor a technician. She is a guide-lecturer. On her little sign that she wears around her neck, she wrote: “SOS urgency. Intermittents, tourism, events, the big forgotten ”. A former aviation ground staff, she converted in 2018 to become a guide-lecturer, her lifelong passion. It combines various employers: museums, travel agencies, tour operators. Between the two confinements, she worked a little for the Space Museum. “Participants were limited to 9. For outdoor tours, 5 people. But since the end of October, nothing. Why close museums when everything was going well, when strict sanitary rules were applied? Let someone explain to me that it is less dangerous to go shopping than to visit a museum ”. For guide-lecturers, no blank year. Some were able to claim 1,500 euros in government aid but under important conditions. She has seen some of her colleagues “forced to sell their house or others, at 40, return to live with their parents”. Or quite simply change jobs. However, this profession, “we have it in our skin. It is not for the money that we do it. When you work normally, you earn 1,500 euros, knowing that some months, during the low season, you can just earn 200 euros. ” If she has been there since Thursday, it is because she is convinced that it is necessary “the union of all precarious workers, beyond the only intermittents. To unite, not to be divided… We have a chance to win, to make our demands heard if we all get together. ”

Thursday evening, HK came to sing at the Odeon to support the movement. Friday, Philippe Martinez, the secretary of the CGT made the trip discreetly to show his support for the movement: “Why are shopping centers open and not places of culture? he asks himself. The government considers them to be inessential. I am fighting for their reopening ”affirms the union leader who sees a more than symbolic link“ between the unemployment reform of these days which consists in sanctioning the unemployed and the intermittent and the world of culture which cannot work ” .

Marie-José Sirach