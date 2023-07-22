Lavagna – The waiting time for the Lavagna Busking Contest is shortening and it’s time to get to know the protagonists. Here are the 12 artists, selected by the jury, who will compete in the three days, which will see them perform in the streets of the city centre. It begins, Thursday 27, with: Richard Basilonein art Rick Weston, 23 years. Italian-Canadian busker and singer-songwriter, he now lives in Rome and supports himself by being a street artist, as well as teaching English and mathematics. The Twinpeas, from Novara, offer an extremely varied repertoire, a sort of journey into the sounds of the world, all exclusively instrumental. They have been playing together for 10 years, with performances in clubs and squares and in particular in “street” music festivals.

Edward Church, singer-songwriter from Varazze. In 2015 he released his first album “Canzoni sull’Alternative”, with which he was selected among the best 50 first works competing for the 2015 Tenco Prize, this year he was the winner of the “Giorgio Calabrese” plaque for best author at the Bindi Prize and finalist at Botteghe d’Autore. Ethiopian, author, musician and producer born in the province of Latina. In 2019 he founded the independent label “Orto Records” and in 2020 he released the single “Qualcosa D’altro”. After an intense live activity, he is working on his first Ep, with South American influences, jazz, bossa nova and funk.

Friday 28 July will be the turn of: Simone Ruggierosongwriter and busker from Anzio, who studies songwriting with Niccolo Fabi, Tuscany And Giovanni Truppi at the Pasolini Workshop. He has a long career as a busker behind him. Simon Maritano born in 2000, singer-songwriter from the province of Turin, a wandering spirit who seeks refuge through his travels. Live experiences are numerous, including concert openings by Aries, Rebind, Isis And Jack the Smoker.

The Comfort Zone (ie Asia Cannonvoice, Alessandro MieliBass, Daniele Mancinipiano, keyboards and vocals, Lorenzo Pepeguitar, Francesco Paradisi Miconi, drums) is a project born in Rome, in 2019, offers an indie rock repertoire, contaminated by different genres and styles. He has participated in various contests and in the television program “From the road to the stage”, broadcast in prime time on Rai 2, sharing the stage with Nek. David DiVanna, aka Davide Diva, 29, born and raised in Lavagna, began writing songs at 19. In 2021 he released his first EP entitled: “Little colored album”. In May 2023 his first LP entitled “Oggi, domani, per semper” was released, produced thanks to the support of Italia Music Lab, following the victory of the “Facce nuove” tender.

Saturday 29 July will be the day of: Caroline Cardini, Florentine, with solid classical roots, violin at the Fiesole Music School and clarinet and piano but her great passion is singing. She attended opera singing masterclasses at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, the Fiesole Music School and in 2013 she graduated in History of Music. Carolina alongside the activity in the theater, the promotion of opera singing and opera in unusual contexts. In 2021 she moved to Milan and began performing as a street artist. Esteban, Chilean singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, arranger and producer. He released his first album “Zoi” in 2014 at the age of 22, doing concerts in Chile and Argentina. In 2016 he graduated in composition and musical interpretation. In 2018 he released his second album “Mestizo”, which he will bring live in Italy. In 2019 he released the single “Dignidad”, which allows him to start a second international tour. In 2022 he records “Sesión Saudade” and faces a new tour in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Hungary.

Le Tendenze, funky pop duo from Milan, formed by brothers Daniele and Francesco Saibene. They landed on stage in 2016 opening the concerts of Adriano Viterbini And Cosmos in Polisuona and the concert of Line Righetti (historical bassist of Ligabue) at Rock im Park. In 2018 they are guests on Rai 2 of “Generazione Giovani”. They have been playing on the street in Milan and other cities for a year. Michael Mirenna, Sicilian, born in 1990. After a career as a professional soccer player, following an injury he picks up the guitar and doesn’t stop writing and playing. He trained as a songwriter in London, where he performed in important venues in Soho. In 2018 he was a semifinalist at “The Voice of Italy” in the team of Al Bano and is chosen for two years for the project of Charles Conti “It’s your turn”. She has two albums and several singles to her credit. Among this fantastic dozen hides the winner of the Lavagna Busking Contest, who will be crowned on August 5th. Now it will be the itinerant jury, which will choose four finalists while passersby will be able to cast their vote through a QR code, the artist most voted by the public will be the 5th finalist. Spectators will also be able to contribute with a donation to the “Capo prize money”, which will go to the winner.