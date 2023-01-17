Educational organizations trust that counselor Marín will avoid controversy and launch issues that Campuzano stopped and environmentalists talk about “makeup” with the environment and the Mar Menor
Businessmen and unions reacted this Tuesday in a different way to the remodeling of the regional government adopted by the president, Fernando López Miras. While the Croem employers stated that “a deeper remodeling” could be expected and offered their support to the new directors, the UGT and Comisiones Obreras expressed their surprise at the
#businessmen #readjustment #López #Miras #soft #unions #electoralist #strategy
Leave a Reply