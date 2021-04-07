Pedro Mouriño Uzal.

The dissemination of the negotiation of the community of Madrid with intermediaries of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V has revealed the intention of the Madrid president to distance herself from the Government, at least theoretically, in the management of vaccines and attack the Executive of Pedro Sanchez. However, Madrid is not the only community that is testing the purchase of the Russian vaccine with the Galician businessman Pedro Mouriño, as this newspaper has recognized. Andalusia has admitted that it has received offers from intermediaries, but does not specify who and ensures that, in any case, it has referred them to the Ministry of Health. The vast majority of the autonomies – including the Valencian Community, which had asked the EU to streamline bureaucratic procedures if the EMA endorsed the vaccine – deny parallel meetings and defend the EU’s centralized strategy.

Founder and CEO of IberAtlantic, a group from Vigo associated with the Russian Fund for Direct Investments, Pedro Mouriño Uzal, a 47-year-old Galician who has exchanged political aspirations in the PP for the business world with ties to Putin’s country, assures that he has explored the commercialization of the vaccine Russian Sputnik V with more than one autonomy. “We not only spoke with Madrid, but with several other communities that I cannot cite for confidentiality reasons,” he assures.

Appointed at the end of 2020 as honorary consul of the Russian Republic in Galicia, Mouriño appeals to the strong specialization of his group in the market with Russian institutions, praises the quality of Sputnik and shows his discomfort due to the delay in its approval by the European Agency of Medicine (EMA).

However, he is convinced that when it is authorized in Europe, the regions with which he is in contact would “buy it immediately”, although he acknowledges that the first intention of the vaccine developers is to reach a joint agreement with the European Commission. “If it does not want to, it will go down to the state or sub-state level, because the autonomous communities are fully competent in health matters,” says the businessman. And he adds that the price “will be around 10 dollars a dose”, something that he considers “perfectly affordable” for the communities.

With that horizon set, the businessman ensures that his investment group maintains an alliance with him as well. Galician group Zendal, with international projection in the biopharmaceutical sector, to sign a landmark production contract should Europe approve the vaccine.

In his negotiation with the regional administrations, Mouriño points out that, if he soon obtains the approval of the European Commission, he could close the production agreement with the Zendal group in August. “But if the EMA does not approve it, naturally we will no longer produce it.” And it highlights the importance: “With it we save human lives and the adverse economic effect.”

Popular past

The man from Vigo who negotiates the entry into Spain of the Russian vaccine does not want his already disseminated negotiation with the Community of Madrid to be related to his past in the PP, where he was active in the ranks of the Aguirrismo.

Former president of New Generations in Vigo, where he befriended the deputy for Pontevedra Diego Gago and Pablo Casado’s delegate in the primaries to replace Mariano Rajoy at the head of the PP, the Russian vaccine negotiator tries not to mix his business facet with his political past.

However, the newspaper archives recall an episode that links it to a controversial video released against Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría in that battle for control of the state PP.

“I have been in New Generations for 20 years, I would not like this to have a political whiff,” he says after assuring that he has never personally spoken with the Madrid president “despite the fact that we belong to the same generation.”