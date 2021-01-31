Only once happened Patricio Farcuh by state offices, as recorded in the Registry of Hearings of the Nation. It was on December 7, 2018, when in the middle of his crusade not to lose control of GOOSE, accompanied by his lawyer, he met with officials from the government of Mauricio Macri. He got a refusal in response to his attempt to stay at the helm of a debt-ridden company. Although it appears as the only formal meeting, his last name was known within the red circle, for his enormous weight as a postal operator, and for being Syndicated as the front man of the union leader and leader of Truckers, Hugo Moyano.

It was less than three months before Justice will remove him from conducting OCA, the largest private mail in the country, and after he could not successfully achieve a special payment plan that he had been requesting from the AFIP to avoid the bankruptcy of the company he presided. It was also a year and a half after Moyano himself took him out between shouts and slaps from the offices of his own company, as recorded in a video that Clarín published, a fact that also confirmed the closeness between Farcuh and Moyano, never publicly confirmed.

43 years old, Farcuh died on Saturday afternoon as a result of cardiac arrest. “It was very likely that it would end like this”, those who knew him revive, remembering him as a “hyperkinetic” person, “who would not stop talking” and “would overwhelm you with facts, figures and anecdotes”. And summing up, by way of sincericide, and in contrast to the enormous power he had as CEO of a huge company: “A person like that could not be in charge of even a kiosk.”

The day Hugo Moyano fired Patricio Farcuh from OCA and took control of the company for a time.

Farcuh’s business career definitely skyrocketed from 2008, when his human resources company, Guía Laboral, received the equivalent of US $ 1 million in subsidies, as part of the Regime to Promote the Professionalization of Freight Transportation (Refop), according to the statement on its El Cronista website. It was adding, over the years, economic power from other companies, until he landed in OCA in 2014.

Paid $ 60 million for the private mail company The most important union in the country, which had 90% of its personnel affiliated with Truckers, the union led, precisely, by Hugo Moyano. Three years later, judicial twists and turns with Moyano as reflected in the previously cited video, Farcuh presented to OCA in a call for creditors and a subsequent contest that estimated the debts of the postal company at $ 4,500 million. The current liabilities of the firm amount, they estimate in the sector, to $ 30,000 million.

The AFIP, during macrismo, He never granted the payment plan he requested, and it was the Justice of Lomas de Zamora, at the request of the tax authority, the one that separated him from the control of the company early 2019.

Farcuh fought until shortly before dying for what he understood was an unfair removal from the company he presided over. His latest tweets, from January 6 and 7, toThey do show it, making mention of what was the award of the company to Clear, a company linked to businessman K Cristóbal López, prosecuted (and imprisoned for two years) by the Justice for evading $ 8,000 million in the payment of taxes to the AFIP through its company Oil Combustibles. The relationship with Hugo Moyano is still in force: Rodrigo Condorí, a lawyer for the National Federation of Truckers and a man of extreme confidence of the Moyano clan, will be the judicial co-administrator of OCA.

On Saturday evening Farcuh died suddenly, after suffering a cardiac arrest, with only 43 years. So dizzying was the news and the impact it had on his career, a constant seesaw in the last decade