Mexico City.- This is the trajectory of José Miguel Bejos, a businessman who went from being close to the Atlacomulco Group to having extensive participation in public works and service contracts for the 4T.

FROM ‘NEOLIBERALISM TO THE 4T’

A 47-year-old economist, graduated from the Anáhuac University, he is the current president of Mota-Engil México, considered one of the main construction companies of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Currently, Bejos is not only a contractor, but is the owner of the Pericos de Puebla, a team in the Mexican Baseball League, and a golf promoter, in his position as commissioner of the Mexican professional golf league.

Together with family members, he has a presence in companies specialized in infrastructure and oil exploration during the current federal administration.

THE ORIGINS

Javier Miguel Afif, father of José Miguel Bejos

José Miguel Bejos is originally from the State of Mexico and business and ties to politics run in the family: he is the son of Javier Miguel Afif and grandson of José Miguel Nader.

In 1997, his father was president of the Financing Committee of Alfredo del Mazo’s campaign, in the elections for the Head of the Government of the Federal District that year. In 2000 he allowed Francisco Labastida Ochoa to travel on one of his planes.

For his part, Bejos’ grandfather was involved in a scandal in 2011. His company Promotora de Centros de Esparcimiento, which operated the Oaxtepec Aquatic Park, fell into default; However, the IMSS detected that it was a plot between father and son.

PRESENCE IN PUBLIC WORKS

In June 2012, former President Felipe Calderón sworn in José Miguel Bejos as delegate of the Red Cross in the State of Mexico. Photo: Alejandro Pastrana

The presence of José Miguel Bejos in public works contracts gained relevance through the Development and Infrastructure Promotion Group (Prodi), a company of which he is director.

In 2013, Grupo Prodi partnered with Promotora IDEAL, from Grupo Carso, for the remodeling of El Rosario and El Toreo bus stops in CDMX, as well as for the construction of the Mexipuerto Ciudad Azteca.

These are three public transportation connection centers connected to the CDMX Metro.

Bejos and Marcelo Ebrard, then Head of Government of Mexico City, at the presentation of progress of the CETRAM work “El Rosario”, in 2012. Photo: Denisse Pohls

That same year, during the start of Enrique Peña Nieto’s Presidency, Grupo Prodi partnered with Mota-Engil and from that moment on began to expand its portfolio of works: a section of Line 3 of the Guadalajara Light Rail, the Highway Tuxpan-Tampico, and Cardel-Poza Rica.

The Portuguese consortium Mota Engil had a presence since the Felipe Calderón administration, but its alliance with Prodi, which ultimately acquired 49% of the Portuguese firm, ended up consolidating it.

At the state level and with the participation of José Miguel Bejos, the Mexican administration of Eruviel Ávila granted Mota-Engil the Siervo de la Nación Highway, which would ultimately serve as a connection to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport.

Eruvial Ávila, former Governor of the State of Mexico, together with José Miguel Bejos in the delivery of support for the “Actions for Women” program, in 2015. Photo: Sergio Castro

In 2015, Mota-Engil México joined forces with the Mexican Electricians Union to operate 14 power plants and 4 power plants, through an agreement that transformed the union into a cooperative.

By then, the prosperity of José Miguel Bejos’s business was already well known, as well as his close ties to the then President Enrique Peña Nieto, with whom he played golf at the Gran Reserva Golf Club, in Ixtapan de la Sal, State of Mexico.

The then Secretary of Social Development, Luis Miranda, who had a residence in that place, was also present there.

During Peña Nieto’s administration, most of the contracts that Mota Engil and José Miguel Bejos’ administration won were for roads in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) modality, that is, the company put money into works.

In 2016, a helicopter from the Heliservicio company, owned by José Miguel Bejos, carrying PRI senator Emilio Gamboa and the coordinator of Ports and Merchant Marine of the SCT, Guillermo Ruiz de Teresa, landed in the Arrecife Alacranes National Park.

In 2019, it acquired the Pericos de Puebla franchise for $2.5 million, and in 2021 it obtained the concession for Parque Aztlán, through the reconversion of the old Chapultepec amusement park.

In December 2019, Bejos attended a meeting at President López Obrador’s National Palace with baseball team owners. Photo: José L. Ramírez

In 2022 it emerged that the Miguel Bejos family created Opex, Akal-I and Perfomex at the beginning of the Administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and then obtained contracts at Pemex.

In the outdoor advertising sector, José Miguel Bejos is a founding partner of lmágenes y Muebles Urbanos (IMU), where he holds the position of President of the Board of Directors; and he is a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Mexicano de Aeronáutica, which includes companies such as Bell Helicopter México and Servicio Técnico Aéreo México.

…WITH THE 4T

The Mota Engil company confirmed its status as the most favored of the six-year period, by winning by direct award a contract of 3.65 billion dollars, with VAT, to take over the production of Pemex fertilizers.

This is the largest award of the current government, close to 67 billion pesos, exceeding the 62.3 billion pesos paid to ICA for Section Four of the Mayan Train.

Donaciano Reynosa Ríos, Deputy Contracting Manager of Pemex Logistics and Pemex Fertilizers, assigned the contract to Mota Engil on June 19, for “urea production at the Escolín Petrochemical Complex” in Poza Rica, Veracruz. The public document does not clarify the term of the contract or the specific works.

-Main contracts won by Mota Engil:

The Mota Engil company has received multiple contracts from the federal government to carry out strategic works:

Fertilizers in Escolín

Pemex fertilizer production

Transisthmian Train

FA Line from Coatzacoalcos to Palenque

Mayan Train

Subsection 1 of Section 5 South

Mayan Train

Campeche Bypass

Mayan Train

Section One

Monterrey Metro

Construction of lines 4, 5 and 6

Elevated Trolleybus

Route between Chalco and Santa Martha

Highway in Oaxaca

Sections of the Barranca Larga-Ventanilla route