A first-time ally of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018 and today the president’s disaffection, the 70-year-old businessman Paulo Marinho moved his electoral domicile from Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo, joined the PSDB and entered the presidential pre-campaign of the PSDB. Minas Gerais deputy André Janones (Avante) after trying an alliance with Sérgio Moro (Podemos).

Four years ago, Marinho’s house in Rio was the headquarters of Bolsonaro’s modest presidential campaign and served as a studio for the then candidate’s recordings. He became an alternate for Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL). “When I arrived, the hard core of Bolsonaro’s campaign fit in a Kombi – it was basically Gustavo Bebianno and Deputy Julian Lemos and myself.”, he said. “But I walked away from the family right away. I have no regrets about it, on the contrary.”

The businessman received the report in a room of his consulting company in the Jardim Paulista neighborhood, in São Paulo, located in the same building where the attorney Anderson Pomini’s office is located, which is an informal meeting point for former governors Márcio França and Geraldo Alckmin, both from PSB.

The businessman met Janones in January at the event of affiliation of MBL members to Podemos, through his son, comedian André Marinho, known for imitating Bolsonaro. He gave chemistry. “I knew Janones on social media. I was absolutely delighted with his plan for this election.”

At that time, Marinho was officially allied with João Doria (PSDB) – his friend “for decades” – but he was getting closer to Sérgio Moro (Podemos), with whom he had had dinner several times and was in frequent contact via WhatsApp. It was Doria who articulated the move of the PSL businessman to the PSDB, in 2019. That year, Marinho took command of the PSDB’s Rio de Janeiro directorate and even attempted to run for mayor of Rio. The disaffiliation was last week. “He (Doria) was sad, but he understood the reasons. He said that we will arrive at the same destination by different paths.”

After approaching Janones – who has 2% of the votes – Marinho became his interlocutor with businessmen and one of the main coordinators of the pre-campaign. Janones intends to set up a committee in São Paulo.

“He is a national name due to his projection on social media, but he is a regional politician. He has no transit in the business world,” he said. The reading is that Janones is the only one with a chance of taking votes from both Bolsonaro and Lula. Despite the support for Janones, Marinho stated that he continues to try to bring the names closer to the third way. “I want to make a good intrigue among the third way candidates. At some point they will have to have a common agenda. When I’m with Moro, I speak well of Doria, and vice versa.”

