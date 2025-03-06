This Wednesday, businessman David Rodríguez has come to the set of Late To offer its version about the dispute around a luxury villa in Bormujos, Sevilla. The house It is located in the center of a legal conflict between Rodríguez and José Manuel Saboridobrother -in -law of former soccer player Joaquín Sánchez.

On Tuesday, the Telecinco program revealed exclusively that Saborido would have been residing in the house without paying. As he said, he has a valid contract and a sentence that recognizes the right to reside in the property.

However, Rodríguez has held this March 5 that this agreement is fraudulent and has affirmed Have documentary evidence that demonstrates it.

“One gets into a house and makes a contract in any way, and when we want to evict him, a judge has to say That this contract is not valid. We are at that point, “he explained in the program.

To support his statement, Rodríguez has taught in the Magacin the writing owned by the property, where your company is holding, Maya Consulting Real Estatewith a signature date of May 16, 2024.