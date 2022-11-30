THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 02:34



The Murcian businessman Luis del Rivero, former Chairman of Sacyr, was yesterday the protagonist of the La Luz forum-gathering, where he reviewed his professional career and addressed the main current issues, while explaining his departure from Sacyr and analyzing the ‘ Villarejo case’ that affected him directly.

The Engineer of Roads, Canals and Ports presented his “recipe” for the Mar Menor, betting on diverting the boulevards that flow into the lagoon dragging mud and mud, building separative sanitation networks, opening the golas and reaching the goal of ‘zero discharge’ ‘. He pointed out that the Mar Menor has no bottom drainage, and defined it as “a bay in the clogging phase”. Del Rivero, an agricultural businessman in the area, defined himself as “an irrigator.” He added that the Mar Menor Protection law must be eliminated.

Regarding the first cut to the Transfer, he stated that “the technical support of this measure is zero. And reducing the Transfer is ruinous for this Region ». He stressed that they are concerned about the water that comes to Murcia, Alicante and Almería and not about the water that goes to Portugal above what is established in the Albufeira Agreement. He pointed out that the flow of the rivers that flow into Portugal doubles the consumption of irrigated land in Spain. Regarding the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, she said that “you can expect the worst of the worst.”

