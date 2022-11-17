On the right, the businessman Javier López Madrid, former director of OHL, upon his arrival at the headquarters of the National Court, in a file image. Fernando Villar (EFE)

The businessman Javier López Madrid has suffered another setback in his long battle against Dr. Elisa Pinto. The Investigating Court number 26 of Madrid has archived the investigation open to the doctor as a result of the complaint filed in 2014 by the former counselor of the construction company OHL, who came to point her out for harassment and threats. Judge Concepción Jerez has concluded that there are no indications against her and, in turn, highlights the irregularities detected in the investigations of the police officers who handled the case, in addition to the relationship that senior officers of the Corps had with López Madrid himself, who has already been prosecuted twice for maneuvering against the doctor.

Eight years ago, the director of the construction company went to the Police to denounce a series of alleged telephone threats that, according to what he claimed, he had been receiving since October 2013. In one of his statements, López Madrid pointed to Pinto, with whom he had had a relationship of “friendship”, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. But, according to the judge, “from the numerous procedures carried out, it can be concluded that there are no indications that the investigated party had participated in sending the numerous messages and in the calls that the complainant claims to have received.”

In fact, in her file resolution, dated November 11 and to which EL PAÍS had access, the magistrate highlights numerous irregularities detected when analyzing the police investigation of the complaint. According to the judge, the two mobile phones provided by López Madrid were “manipulated before they were handed over to the court.” And, in addition, 12 contacts were “eliminated” from the devices, among which are those of police charges: “These facts demonstrate the attempt to manipulate, not only the information contained in their terminals, but also the present procedure, with a clear procedural bad faith”.

The judge also underlines that the businessman had “close relations” with several commissioners, such as José Luis Conde and Enrique García, with whom he made calls – which were “erased” from a report -: “The statement given by Conde, commissioner The retired police officer who was in charge of the Provincial Commissioner when Javier López Madrid decided to denounce, is lacking in professionalism. He does not explain the logical reasons why the statement was taken at the offices of the Fifth Homicide Group, nor why there were suspicions about Elisa Pinto. The magistrate also points out that Commissioner José Manuel Villarejo maintained contacts with the OHL counselor, and that the content of his diaries “reveals his relationship with the complaints presented by López Madrid.”

The senior manager faces a black horizon in the courts. He has already been prosecuted three times, two of them for acting against the doctor. In the first place, a Madrid court sent him to the bench for threatening, coercing and even participating in the stabbing of Pinto in January 2014, before he went to the Police to denounce it. For this, the Prosecutor’s Office asks him for 13 years and two months in prison. At the same time, the National Court has proposed prosecuting him for hiring Villarejo to prevent him from being denounced by the doctor, head of the Dermatology service at the San Camilo Hospital (Madrid) at that time.

López Madrid is also being prosecuted in the Lezo case, the corruption plot that revolves around Ignacio González, former president of the Community of Madrid. In that summary, the Prosecutor’s Office requests six years in prison for the former OHL director for participating in the irregular award, in 2007, of the works of the train to Navalcarnero (Madrid) for 360 million euros.

The public ministry attributes to the director the crimes of active bribery and falsification in a commercial document, and considers him the ideologue of the fraud. According to the accusation, the businessman took advantage of “his close personal relationship” with the politician to ask him to “use his pre-eminent position as a high office”, then he was vice president of the regional Executive, over one of those responsible for the award to ensure that the contract, which finally happened. The construction company allegedly paid a million-dollar bribe.