Friday, June 23, 2023, 02:02



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Accompanied by his family, Antonio Muñoz Armero, president of AMC Group, received the Croem Gold Medal in recognition of his professional achievements. The business world surrendered to the main pioneer of the agricultural sector. “He is an inspiration and pride for the Region of Murcia and Spain,” summed up José María Albarracín when he presented the distinction to an “unmatched” businessman.

It was the most emotional part of the assembly, in which Antonio Muñoz received congratulations accompanied by his wife, Ana Beraza, and several children, including Antonio (CEO of AMC Natural Drinks Group), Ana and Elvira. The honoree recalled the legacy left by his grandfather, who started with a company dedicated to paprika that was the seed of the current family ‘holding’, which has become the third largest food group in international sales of refrigerated juices, vegetable drinks, fruits, flowers and other fresh products. “Thank you and see you soon,” he told the assembly.

The acting president, Fernando López Miras, highlighted the “vision of the future” of Antonio Muñoz by “betting on internationalization”. «He was a brave entrepreneur who opened doors that did not yet exist. Thanks to him, the Region of Murcia is recognized in the rest of the world as the orchard of Europe”.