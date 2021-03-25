In the case of a bribe of the ex-governor of the Penza region, Ivan Belozertsev, new episodes and persons involved may appear, said Kirill Kabanov, chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Committee, a member of the presidential Human Rights Council (HRC).

“When operational and technical measures are taken in the case of large bribes, this is called working out the entourage of the main defendants. There are no random episodes in operational work. There are episodes that have been proven, and then the skill of the investigator is to develop this entire chain and bring to justice the maximum number of persons, ”the expert explained.

He did not rule out that the detention of Belozertsev’s sons may be due to the fact that relatives and confidants of the ex-governor are engaged in the most profitable businesses in the region.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, the eldest son, Alexander, owns two companies: Alef, established for “buying and selling his own real estate,” and Energocenter Penza, specializing in the sale of electricity. The younger Danila is a co-owner of five legal entities: from parking lots to advertising and media business. Nephew is the founder of fertilizer trading, funeral services, passenger transportation, quarrying and weapons manufacturing companies.

Recall that the governor of the Penza region, Ivan Belozertsev, was detained on March 21 on suspicion of accepting a bribe from the head of the Biotech group of pharmaceutical companies, Boris Shpigel. On Thursday, March 25, the Investigative Committee announced the arrest of the head of the Penza region administration for accepting a large bribe.

