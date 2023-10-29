Netflix he did it again and has released one of the most anticipated films of the year, which quickly became a trend in his programming schedule just a few hours after its premiere. The film ‘The Business of Pain’ or in English Pain Hustlers‘ has captured the world’s attention by leaving everyone stunned by the cruel story it tells and the stellar cast, including, Chris Evansremembered for his role in ‘Captain America’, and Emily Blunt, for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

This production joins the list of real-life dramas, such as ‘Painkiller’, that bring to light the risks associated with Big Pharma in the United States. In this note, we will tell you the real story that inspired it. David Yates (‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’), in charge of directing the film project.

What is Netflix’s latest gem ‘The Business of Pain’ about?

‘The Business of Pain’ is about Liza Drake (Blunt) a single mother who has just lost her job and is facing tough financial difficulties. However, her life would change overnight when she meets Pete Brenner (Evans) the commercial representative of a pharmaceutical company, who invites her to exploit a world full of job opportunities in that company.

At first, Liza’s life begins to improve, but as she gets involved in the business, her ethics die as the days go by. Now, she must deal with a series of problems that affect her life, from her eccentric boss to her daughter’s painful illness.

What true story is the movie ‘The Business of Pain’ inspired by?

Director David Yates made this film based on the newspaper article by Evan Hughespublished in The New York Times magazine in 2018, and in the novel ‘The Hard Sell’, created in 2022.

The film is inspired by the history of the pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics, founded in the 1990s and whose main product was Subsys, a prescription version of fentanyl. Although this pill was originally designed to relieve pain in patients with terminal cancer, the company implemented questionable practices so that medical professionals could prescribe it to subjects with any type of pain through extortion tactics.

Subsys: the product intended for cancer patients that ended up being prescribed to anyone. Photo: CNBC See also Iran-United States, live

The British media Guardianit was revealed that the CEO of the questioned pharmaceutical company “oversaw a marketing strategy in which payments to doctors, ostensibly for speeches at educational seminars, were actually kickbacks for prescribing the drug. Prosecutors said the seminars were nothing more than social gatherings in restaurants, bars and strip clubs.”

Who completes the cast of ‘Pain Hustlers’?