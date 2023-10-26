‘The business of pain’ is an American conspiracy drama film that is based on the article ‘The Pain Hustlers’ by Evan Hughes, which was published in The New York Times in 2018. This film, which will have a total duration of 122 min (2 hours and 2 min), was released in some selected theaters on the 20th of this month. However, its official launch will be done through the platform of Netflix on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Given this situation, in the following note we will tell you who are the actors who will participate in the film, among which are quite well-known names in the film industry, and what their respective characters are so that you can fully enjoy this new proposal of the filmmaker who directed several titles in the franchise ‘Harry Potter’.

Who are the actors and characters in ‘The Business of Pain’?

1. Emily Blunt as Liza Drake

Blunt is the protagonist of ‘The Business of Pain’ and plays Liza Drake, who gets a job at a bankrupt pharmaceutical company inside a shopping center in central Florida, where she finds herself in the middle of a criminal conspiracy that can have deadly consequences. The British-American actress is known for her roles in other films such as ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006), ‘Young Victoria’ (2009), ‘Agents of Destiny’ (2011), among others.

Emily Blunt as Liza Drake. Photo: Netflix See also Almost 8 out of 10 Murcian adolescents would go abroad for work reasons

2. Chris Evans as Pete Brenner

Evans plays Pete Brenner, the marketing executive who hires Liza at the pharmaceutical company because he was impressed with her sales skills, so he could have a bad time. Chris Evans is world-renowned for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and also acted in ‘The Fantastic Four’ (2005), ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the exes of the girl of his dreams’ (2010) or ‘Lightyear’ (2022).

Chris Evans as Pete Brenner Photo: Netflix

3. Andy Garcia as Dr. Jack Neel

Jack Neel is the founder of Zanna Therapeutics, the pharmaceutical company Liza joined, as well as the creator of the drug Lonafen. Andy García, a 67-year-old Cuban-American actor, is famous for his roles in ‘The Godfather III’ (1990), ‘The Big Scam’ (2001) or ‘The Pink Panther 2’ (2009).

Andy García as Dr. Jack Neel. Photo: Netflix

4. Catherine O’Hara as Jackie Drake

Catherine O’Hara plays Jackie, Liza’s mother, who also joins the company’s sales team and causes various problems for her daughter. The Canadian-American comedian is famous for her role in films such as ‘Beetlejuice’ (1988), ‘Home Alone’ (1990), ‘Chicken Little’ (2005) and ‘Frankenweenie’ (2012).

Catherine O’Hara as Jackie Drake. Photo: Netflix See also We celebrate your birthday! What are the 10 best Christoph Waltz films?

5. Jay Duplass as Brent Larkin

The American actor, screenwriter and film director plays the vice president of marketing of the pharmaceutical company and Pete Brenner’s main competition, with whom he does not have a good relationship. Duplass is recognized for directing various projects such as ‘Cyrus’ (2010), ‘Jeff, Who Lives at Home’ (2011), among others.

Jay Duplass as Brent Larkin. Photo: Netflix

Who completes the cast of ‘The Business of Pain’?